While the Cody High School golf team hasn’t seen too many opponents early in the year, thanks to tournaments made small by COVID-19 restrictions, the Broncs have staked out an argument for the Big Horn Basin’s second-best team.
Cody has finished second to Worland in both of the first two invitationals of the season, led by a core of seniors and a junior transfer from Georgia. Behind them is a deep bench of golfers ready to step in to fill the junior varsity and the fifth varsity spot.
“Experience is not a problem with this group whatsoever,” coach Jacob Kraft said.
Cody has four top golfers, led by junior Hunter Hall, who moved from Rome, Ga., the year before, and seniors Carter Schutzman, Logan Schutzman and Hudson Oelschlager.
This season Hall has been the leader by a narrow margin in both Cody and Worland, followed by Carter.
Last year Carter led the way with a 24th finish at state, just a stroke ahead of twin Logan. Oelschlager finished a stroke behind.
“My goal this year is to break my personal record of 84 and help the team to top-three in state,” Oelschlager said.
In 2019 the senior trio and then-freshman Andy Anderson were the top four scorers. Anderson is also back this year.
Behind them are many of the golfers who were in the mix for the fifth spot a year ago, including Bradley Fick and Bridger Hult, along with Peter Pratt, Matthew Pratt and Bradley Johnston.
Johnston said learning from the seniors and being prepared to step up were keys for the JV group this year.
“My goal is just to improve, try to get below 100 and make my way up,” he said.
Cody finished seventh at state last year, but with nearly all of the top golfers back from that team, Hall could be the boost the Broncs to get to another level.
Two weeks ago the junior was the top Cody golfer in his first-ever high school invitational.
He said he’s still adjusting to living in a smaller community with as many golf courses in the entire Big Horn Basin as there were in his hometown.
He’s also ready to make his mark.
“Oh yeah,” he said.
Fick is just looking to adjust to some of the new restrictions, one of which is a ban on warming up.
“I didn’t get to hit any balls until I was out on the tee box,” he said. “It’s a net negative and I never found my groove.”
Whatever hoops they have to go through, Johnston is happy they have the chance.
“It’s a bummer, but at least we can play,” he said.
