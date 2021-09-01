Last year’s Lady ’Horns squad was a force on the volleyball court, finishing as runners-up at the state tournament.
This year’s Lady ’Horns may not have the height of last year’s squad, but they bring back plenty of experience. A new senior trio, made up of All-Conference libero Kennedi Johnson, service ace Delanie Salzman and skilled passer Kiana Horsen, is leading a smaller squad this season. All three played key roles in the title run and now will need to get used to a different style of play that’s focused more on the back row than big kills.
“We’ve had to adjust because we are usually used to having a big block and strong hitters,” Horsen said. “The tournament was a good learning experience because we finally got to see how we all played with each other. By the time the second day came around, we knew our way around the court a little bit better.”
The Lady ’Horns got their first taste of what the new season would look like last weekend, traveling between Lovell and Cowley for six matches on Friday and Saturday, going 1-4-1 and taking fourth place in the North Big Horn County Volleyball Tournament. It’s the first time in two years the team has played in a regular-season tournament and coach Kelsey Scolari said tournaments like this can help focus future practices.
“(The players) get to play a lot and we have several games to make adjustments to better suit our team,” she said. “I think having several games allows us to see what our strengths and weaknesses are so we can adjust what we work on each week in practice.”
The first day of the tournament pitted Meeteetse against eventual tournament runners-up 2A Tongue River. The Lady ’Horns dropped the match in straight sets. On short rest they were able to steal a set in a shortened match against 3A Lovell, forcing a draw against the Bulldogs. The Lady ’Horns rounded out the first day against eventual champions Riverside, dropping the match in straight sets.
Saturday’s action brought a third-set tiebreaker into the mix, and the Lady ’Horns took advantage of the shift in format, finding a groove in their service games and hitting to take down tournament host 2A Rocky Mountain in dominant fashion after dropping the first set of the match. That set the stage for another meeting with Tongue River, and Meeteetse couldn’t maintain the momentum, falling in straight sets. The Lady ’Horns rounded out the tournament with a three-set loss to the Bulldogs, but Scolari still saw plenty she liked from her players.
“The kids showed tons of improvement from the first day of the tournament to the second,” she said. “They are scrappy and able to make things work. They are tenacious in that they work to keep returning the ball.”
Horsen had a standout performance on offense for Meeteetse, notching a team-best 17 kills over the course of six matches, more than half her total from a season ago. Her younger sister Kayla, who got some varsity experience a year ago as a sophomore fill-in player, had a team-high 29 digs.
North Big Horn County Volleyball Tournament
Friday, August 27
Meeteetse 0, 2A Tongue River 2; 12-25, 12-25
Meeteetse 1, 3A Lovell 1; 17-25, 25-23
Meeteetse 0, 2A Riverside 2; 9-25, 19-25
Saturday, August 28
Meeteetse 2, 2A Rocky Mountain 1; 23-25, 25-20, 15-11
(Semifinals) Meeteetse 0, 2A Tongue River 2; 22-25, 16-25
(Consolation) Meeteetse 1, 3A Lovell 2; 24-26, 25-18, 7-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.