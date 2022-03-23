Pickle juice and mustard packs don’t necessarily jump out as obvious standards to stock on the sidelines of a football game for treating injuries, but those are just a couple of the tricks of the trade longtime Cody High School athletic trainer Becca Knaff has picked up over the years.
“Pickle juice and mustard help once you have cramped,” Knaff said. “Once you have cramped you can suck down a package of mustard or drink an ounce of pickle juice and stretch and it should help relieve those cramps. There is something in the vinegar that helps release the cramp.”
CHS is fortunate in that it can provide a full-time certified athletic trainer on the sidelines, as many smaller Wyoming high schools either have a part-time trainer or none at all.
With budget cuts and qualifications changing, it could become even more difficult for small-town schools to fill the position.
“Last year you could just have a bachelor’s degree and be an athletic trainer,” Knaff said. “Starting this year you have to have a master’s degree to be a certified trainer.”
With 16 years under her belt, Knaff and other certified athletic trainers are important cogs in a system designed to prevent, diagnose and treat athletic injuries.
Schools without athletic trainers rely on coaches to recognize and treat injuries, putting pressure on them and taking time away from their responsibilities as coaches when they are put into those positions.
It’s up to Knaff to help with visiting team players’ injuries if they don’t have an athletic trainer available.
“If I can prevent an injury, that’s the best thing possible,” Knaff said. “I want to have the kids out there playing. If I have to pull them it’s for their health. Sometimes you have to explain to the kids there are more games coming and not to rush anything and make sure they are healthy before getting back out there.”
One of the options available for CHS students to help prevent injuries is the zero hour weight training class, where they can work on balance along with strength to help with performance.
Knaff is also on hand to give advice to coaches for every CHS sport as to what she is seeing on the field or on the court.
“I will look at how they are rebounding in basketball. Do they bend their knees when they rebound? How do they pivot? Are they turning on their toes or are their heels stuck in the ground? If I can look at the technique and go to the coach and tell them to watch this person and say if they keep doing this, they are at risk of injury.”
Heat-related illnesses have taken center stage the last few years, as athletes from a variety of disciplines try and find that balance of physical exertion and hydration that can keep them on the field or on the court.
“Hydration is key,” Knaff said. “How hot is it? What is the air quality? How many kids have asthma? The turf is hotter than the track because of the black pellets on it. I have a device that can measure the turf temperature. The hotter it is, the more water you need.”
Those attitudes of keeping athletes hydrated have changed for the better recently, which has resulted in fewer heat -elated problems nationwide.
“Coach Matt McFadden is good because he thinks about the heat,” Knaff said. “If it’s too hot he won’t have the kids do a lot of the hard things. Those are more mental days with maybe walk-throughs and no helmets. If it’s too hot they can take practice inside. The methods have progressed a lot.”
And while pickle juice and mustard may help after getting cramped up, another option exists for preventing cramping in the first place.
“I have also told kids to drink Pedialyte,” Knaff said. “I had a football player who suffered from cramping and told him to drink Pedialyte once on Thursday and once before the game. He didn’t cramp for the rest of the season.”
The training room is also open to football players on Saturdays after a game to help with any bumps and bruises that might have occurred on Friday night. Knaff said she went through more tape this football season than all of the sports combined last year.
Every athlete is different, and everyone reacts to injuries in a different way. Whatever the injury and whatever the treatment, it’s important not to rush back to competition.
It’s also important for the health care professionals not to be in a hurry once an injury occurs.
“If someone is injured on the field or on the floor, don’t rush,” Knaff said. “When you rush, you forget things. If a player is down you don’t want to run and get into panic mode. If there is a situation put on a calm face.”
With Covid, the occasional cold and the flu may be taking some of the focus away from other health issues athletes face, but it’s still important to remember the other injuries that can occur, especially as the spring sports started back up the past couple of weeks.
“The best part of the job is not just keeping kids healthy, but seeing kids get back from an injury,” Knaff said. “Kids may get hurt one season and are back the next. They get their speed back or they can jump again. They automatically think they can never come back, but to see them get back is a lot of fun.”
