Filly swimmer Tara Joyce set a new state record Tuesday night at the Rec Center during a midweek dual with Powell, as Paige Bower, Joy Woods and manager Cheyanne Farmer were honored. on senior night.
The Lady Panthers edged the Fillies 108-78 in points, but it was Joyce beating the previous state record by .25 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle that stole the show.
“I knew I could do it. It was definitely on my radar,” she said. “I just didn’t think I would do it today. I knew it was going to hurt. I was swimming and I was looking for that pain. Once I found that pain I didn’t want it to go away.”
The junior led the way the entire race, clocking a time of 52.50 to set the record. Joyce also holds state records in the 200 and 500 free.
“Tara is always hungry for a fast time,” coach Emily Swett said. “I knew she was capable of breaking it, I just wasn’t expecting it tonight.”
Another unexpected showing came in the 100 free, as Elle Ortman qualified for state for the first time in 1:02.48.
“I still had three seconds to cut, so I didn’t think I was going to qualify today,” Ortman said. “I was surprised for sure.”
Kelsey Pomajzl qualified in the 500 free in 2:26.08. She and Paige Bower set the pace early, with Pomajzl slowly increasing her lead over a Powell swimmer in third.
“These weekday duals are kind of tough,” Swett said. “It makes for a long day, but also makes for a great training opportunity and we got some surprises.”
Diver Skye Wartman returned to the pool to set a personal record on the board and finish third, and Eliza Spencer dropped 2.5 seconds off her 50 time.
Bower finished the 500 free with another strong showing. She won the event in 6:05.21.
“We’re starting to get into that time of the season where we are not seeing the best times all the time,” Swett said. “Times will go up, you start to work a little harder and times may go down a little bit. You still push through and you start to come out stronger.”
Next up for the Fillies is the Worland Invite starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. And for new record holder, Joyce, even more elusive times are now on her radar.
“I definitely want to see if I can break the 50-free record,” she said. “If I can go faster in the 100, that will always be a good thing too.”
Powell 108, Cody 78
200 yard medley relay - 2. Cody A (Paige Bower, Mahayla Allred, Kelsey Pomajzl, Tara Joyce) 2:05.02, 4. Cody B (Lily O’Connell, Eliza Spencer, Sage Ellsbury, Adrian Wood) 2:33.65.
200 yard freestyle - 1. Bower 2:16.37, 3. Greta Morgenweck 2:32.85, 5. Elle Ortner 2:34.15, 6. Jillian Eakins 2:52.21.
200 yard IM - 3. Kelly Joyce 2:40.40, 4. Mahayla Allred 2:45.82.
200 yard freestyle - 2. Pomajzl 28.44, 3. Ellsbury 30.72, 4. Wood 31.13. Spencer 33.55, 8. Clara Christensen 39.97.
1 meter diving - 3. Skye Wartman 130.40, 4. Joy Woods 124.70.
100 yard butterfly - 2. Kelly Joyce 1:16.86, 5. Morgenweck 1:26.42, 6. O’Connell 1:34.12.
100 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 52.50, 5. Ortner 1:02.48, 7. Eakins 1:14.29.
500 yard freestyle - 1. Bower 6:05.21, 2. Pomajzl 2:26.08, 5. Spencer 7:14.76.
200 yard freestyle relay - 2. Cody A (Morgenweck, Wood, Kelly Joyce, Ortner) 1:58.25, 4. Cody B (Christensen, Eakins, Ellsbury, Allred) 2:15.39.
100 yard backstroke - 1. Tara Joyce 1:03.43, 6. O’Connell 1:37.58, 8. Christensen 1:59.56.
100 yard breaststroke - 4. Allred 1:22.41, 6. Ellsbury 1:37.02.
400 yard freestyle relay - 1. Cody A (Bower, Ortner, Pomajzl, Tara Joyce) 4:07.20, 4. Cody B (Kelly Joyce, O’Connell, Spencer, Morgenweck) 4:51.63.
