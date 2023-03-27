Four Cody Bronc senior football players have been selected to represented the North team in the 50th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star game.
Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin and his staff chose Luke Talich, Remy Broussard, Matt Nelson and Jace Grant to play for the North on June 10 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
“We are very excited for this game, as we celebrate 50 years of Wyoming Shrine Bowl,” executive director Frank Selby said. “We welcome Wyoming Shrine Bowl alumni, coaches, managers, trainers, players, officials, etc., to reach out to us so we may include as many as possible in our 50th Anniversary communications.”
At quarterback Talich finished the season second in the conference in touchdown passes and led the conference by far in efficiency. He led the team in rushing, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry, and was fourth on the team in overall tackles. He was also named 3A West Defensive Player of the Year.
Nelson finished the 2022 season as the 3A West Special Teams Player of the Year. He finished with the longest punt return of the season, 64 yards against Green River.
Nelson also kicked off 60 times with 21 touchbacks to lead the conference. He averaged 22.1 yards per reception with nine touchdowns to lead the conference, and averaged 11.5 yards per carry with eight touchdowns.
A lock-down defender on defense, he finished with two interceptions, five pass breakups, 19 solo tackles and a defensive score.
Broussard finished the season with longest touchdown reception of the year, an 84-yarder against Buffalo. At linebacker he ended the season with 26.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Grant was named 3A West Lineman of the Year. On the offensive line he helped lead the Broncs as the top rushing team in the conference with 2,730 yards and 40 touchdowns.
On the defensive line he finished with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and led the team with four sacks.
Cody finished the season leading the conference in rushing yards with 2,730 and total rushing touchdowns with 40.
The Bronc offense led the conference in yards per game, points per game (48.3) and total touchdowns with 72.
Bronc assistant coach Jim Talich was also selected to help lead the North to a victory from the sidelines.
The Wyoming Shrine Bowl is a fundraiser that helps to support Shriners Hospitals.
Every year since 1974, the North–South Game has been played to raise money for Shriners Hospitals and to help make the public aware of the expert orthopedic and burn care available free of charge at Shriners Salt Lake Children’s Hospital or the other 21 Shriners Hospitals for Children.
