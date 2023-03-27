Shrine
Luke Talich, Matt Nelson, Jace Grant and Remy Broussard were selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.

Four Cody Bronc senior football players have been selected to represented the North team in the 50th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star game.

