Standout Cody athletes Nic Talich and Tara Joyce have been nominated for the USA Today High School Sports Award as the Wyoming nominees for their respective sports and disciplines. The winner of the national awards will be honored on the USA TODAY Newswire and Sportswire streaming channels in a presentation show on Aug. 5 hosted by NFL greats Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski.
“I’ve never even thought Gronk would know my name, but that would be pretty crazy and cool to hear him say my name,” Talich said.
Joyce earned a Wyoming’s girls swimming nomination.
Last season Joyce set Wyoming state records in the 500 and 200 free, as well as school records in the 200 IM, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 200 medley relay. She was also named co-Athlete of the Year award at the state meet. The Fillies finished second at state, the best finish in school history.
Joyce, an incoming junior, moved to Cody from California last summer with her family. Coach Emily Swett said her work ethic was evident immediately.
“She made it clear that she set high goals and expectations for herself,” Swett said. “She is always looking for ways she can improve and be better, and I am so happy to see that her determination and persistence is paying off in and out of the pool.”
Joyce said the nomination came as a “complete surprise.”
“I feel very lucky to be chosen as a nominee,” Joyce said. “I am honored to represent Cody High and the State of Wyoming.”
Talich earned Wyoming’s nomination for defensive football player of the year.
Last season Talich led class 3A in total defensive points and tackles with 138, earned his second All-State award and was named 2020 Casper Star-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year. Even more importantly, the senior linebacker helped lead the Broncs to a state title, the team’s first since 2017.
“Like any award, it is an honor to be nominated for this award and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” Talich said.
He will play football at the University of Wyoming this fall.
The show will begin at 6 p.m. and will also be accessible on demand on the USA TODAY High School Sports awards website at sportsawards.usatoday.com/. Featured guests on the show include Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, women’s soccer World Cup champion Alex Morgan, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, Olympic runner Michael Johnson, and NFL quarterback Alex Smith.
