The good news is the Broncs will win a state champion after a second consecutive 3A title game appearance Friday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
The bad news is, nobody knows for sure whether it will be the Cody Broncs locking up the title for the second year in a row, or the Jackson Broncs, whom Cody will face for the second time this season, and the second consecutive year in the state championship game.
Throw in the Sheridan Broncs in the 4A title game and it will be a proverbial Bronc invasion this weekend in the Laramie.
More good news for Cody, however, is the fact that they got a taste of what’s to come in a 24-17 physical home playoff win against Star Valley on Friday night to help them prepare for a big, explosive Jackson Broncs team that is coming off a 28-20 win at Douglas.
“It was super physical,” offensive and defensive lineman Jonny Williams said. “I was really proud of the way we performed up front. We didn’t win every play, you never can, but I feel like we did a great job. I’m surrounded by some really talented guys.”
That talent, and especially depth, has helped Cody to an undefeated season (10-0, 5-0), and it took all of it to beat Jackson on Oct. 22 at home 21-15 on a last minute touchdown.
Talent and depth are something the Jackson Broncs like to boast about heading into the title game as well.
Jackson led the 3A conference in passing at nearly 300 yards per game, and total offense at nearly 500 yards per game.
Just when their passing attack seemed like the main obstacle, the Jackson run game has exploded in recent games, with Brody Hasenack eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark on the season and averaging 120 yards per game on the ground.
“Jackson has been running the ball,” coach Matt McFadden said. “Their quarterback run game has been really strong, but they have a really good tailback. It seems they have been saving him a little for the playoffs.”
More good news for the Cody Broncs is just how familiar they are with the Jackson Broncs.
“We have played them, basically the same dudes, for two years now,” Cody quarterback Luke Talich said. “They are not going to change anything because they think they are just going to line up and beat us mano a mano. We’ll see how that works out for them on Friday.”
McFadden had said all season Cody was going to have to beat either Star Valley or Jackson twice this season to win another championship.
It turns out Cody will have to beat them both if they hope to retain their crown.
But Cody will enter the championship game this year with the top rushing attack in the conference, a formidable defense and a 15-game win streak. Cody’s rushing attack has averaged 277 yards per game and compiled a conference-best 36 rushing touchdowns, 10 more than second-place Jackson.
“The biggest thing with this team isn’t the offense or the defense, it’s that it truly is a team effort,” McFadden said. “They are all in. They are extremely selfless and want to win for one another. They play hard for on another and love one another.”
One thing remains certain, the Broncs are going to win the 3A state championship on Friday.
“No, the real Broncs are going to win on Friday,” McFadden said with a grin.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Laramie immediately following the 1A 6-man state championship game.
“It’s going to be a brawl,” Williams said. “We both want it really bad. It’s just a matter of who wants it more for four quarters. I can’t wait.”
