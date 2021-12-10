The Cody Broncs basketball team fell to St. Thomas More of Rapid City on Friday in Gillette 56-44.
Cody trailed by just 2 points at halftime and tied the game at 31 midway through the third before St. Thomas More used a 15-0 run to pull away for the win.
Kam Niemann led the way for the Broncs with 12 points. Robby Porter finished with 9 points. Eli Johnston and Grady McCarten each pitched in 5 points.
The Broncs will face Campbell County tomorrow to wrap up a three game stint in Gillette.
