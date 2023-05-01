The best of the best high school track and field athletes in the state battled head to head in Casper on Friday, and after a five-year hiatus, the Wyoming Track and Field Classic didn’t disappoint.
A number of records fell on a sunny afternoon at Kelly Walsh, and the Cody boys finished second overall in a solid performance.
Senior Luke Talich edged Torrington’s Brendon Flock by .03 seconds to finish first in the 100 meter dash.
He followed that up with a dominant performance in the long jump.
His 22 foot, 11.75 distance easily landed him in the top spot and set a new standard in the state for this season.
“It was a great meet all around for everyone,” Talich said. “The weather was nice, the top kids in the state were there and competition was impressive.”
In theory the Classic was set up to have the top two high jumpers in the state battle it out as Cody’s Robby Porter and defending state champion Kaiden Lee of Natrona County are tied for the highest mark this year at 6-06.
With Lee sidelined with an injury, however, Porter only needed to clear 6-4 to get the win.
“It would have been nice to see that competition,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “But we just shut Robby down at 6-4 to try and keep him healthy and let him heal a little bit. His hip is still giving him some problems.”
Filly thrower Laura Phillips not only set personal bests in the discus and shot, but she also set a new standard in discus with a heave of 128-06, nearly 11 feet farther than her previous state qualifying mark.
“It is finally coming around for Laura,” Engdahl said. “She is awfully strong, is finally healthy and getting some good things done.”
Distance runner Charlie Hulbert got it done in the mile as well.
He shattered his personal best time with a 4:23.88 to take second.
“It was a close race,” Engdahl said. “He was closing and maybe just kicked a little bit late, but that is all we can ask of Charlie to do.”
For Filly junior Ada Nelson it may be the worst time to be running in Wyoming track or the best, depending on how one looks at it.
She is putting up the kind of times that would dominate most years.
This year, however, there happen to be a couple of girls shattering the state record books.
She set a personal best in the 800 meter with a 2:15.09 which landed her second behind Cheyenne Central sensation Syndey Morrell in a tight contest.
“There are so many amazing track athletes in Wyoming right now,” Nelson said. “I was disappointed to be out-kicked the last five meters, but I was happy to run a new PR.”
Timing wise it wasn’t possible to compete in anything but the 800 for Nelson.
“I wish I could have done the 1,600 and the 400, but the events were too close together,” she said. “But it was such a fun, competitive meet to be a part of.”
Graidin Arnold and Ava Stafford set PRs in Casper was well, while Dillon Brost continued to impress in the sprints.
He finished third in the 100 with an 11.22.
Buffalo Not-A-Twilight
While Kelly Walsh was hosting a number of Broncs and Fillies, Logan Class was prequalifying in Buffalo with a discus throw of 140-07 to take the top spot.
He also took fourth in the long jump and helped the 4x100 relay team to second with a little help from Jace Jarrett, Ben Hogan and Jacob Ball.
“Allie Broussard also had a great day in Buffalo,” Engdahl said. “She had season bests in the 100, 200 and long jump to put her in even better position heading in to state.”
Cody will now host its own annual Trackstravaganza on Thursday before hosting the 4A West Regional Meet on May 12-13 at CHS.
Thursday’s action is slated for a noon start at Spike Vannoy Field.
Wyoming Track and Field Classic
Boys
100 meter dash - 1. Luke Talich, 10.95; 3. Dillon Brost, 11.22.
1,600 meter run - 2. Charlie Hulbert, 4:23.88.
3,200 meter run - 6. Ben Stewart, 9:58.32.
110 meter hurdles - 4. Graidin Arnold, 15.75.
300 meter hurdles - 3. Arnold, 40.64.
High jump - 1. Robby Porter, 6-04; 10. Maddax Ball, 5-10.
Long jump - 1. Talich, 22-11.75.
Pole vault - 5. Brost, 12-00.
Girls
800 meter run - 2. Ada Nelson, 2:15.09, 5. Ava Stafford, 2:25.39.
1,600 meter run - 3. Taylen Stinson, 5:19.73.
3,200 meter run - 7. Mersades Jackson, 12:37.24.
High jump - 8. Kenzie Ratcliff, 4-09; 9. Allison Gee, 4-09.
Pole vault - 5. Kelsey Pomajazl, 9-06; 8. Hailey Holeman, 9-00.
Discus - 1. Laura Phillips, 128-06.
Shot put - 9. Phillips, 35-01.25.
Buffalo Not-A-Twilight
1. Sheridan 373. 2. Cody 198. 3. Buffalo 157.50. 4. Big Horn 152. 5. Tongue River 138.50. 6. Douglas 106. 7. Thermopolis 66. 8. Glenrock 61. 9. Newcastle 48. 10. Ten Sleep 19.
Boys
100 meter dash - 5. Jace Jarrett, 11.54; 6. Ben Hogan, 11.61; 12. Logan Class, 11.79; 26. Sean Gaul, 12.32; 27. Myles Hensley, 12.33; 42. Christian Dudrick, 12.61; 44. Nick Stewart, 12.65; 55. Landon Shulz, 12.90; 61. Barrett George, 13.19; 65. Nathaniel Pryor, 13.36.
200 meter dash - 21. Kaden Clark, 25.02; 31. Hensley, 25.89; 38. Aiden Power, 26.28; 42. Stewart, 26.47; 53. Pryor, 27.76.
400 meter dash - 7. Kash Merritt, 54.91; 9. David Juergens, 56.74; 14. Gaul, 59.00; 17. Power, 59.15; 22. Marko Skoric, 1:01.39; 23. Isaac Winters, 1:01.63; 33. Bradley Mckenzie, 1:04.50.
800 meter run - 6. Syrus Bates, 2:15.24; 14. Chase Shubert, 2:20.60; 36. Bohdan Johnson, 2:44.59.
1,600 meter run - 17. Johnson, 5:53.39.
3,200 meter run - 7. Randall Nielson, 11:24.18.
110 meter hurdles - 15. Josh Sauers, 22.18.
300 meter hurdles - 16. Aaron Trotter, 55.21; 17. Sauers, 59.89.
4x100 meter relay - 2. Cody A (Jarrett, Hogan, Jacob Ball, Class), 45.58; 8. Cody B (Dudrich, Hensley, Trotter, Logan, Bogardus), 49.37; 9. Cody C (Shulz, Pryor, Gaul, Cinch Dalton), 49.49.
4x400 meter relay - 4. Cody B (Juergens, Shulz, Gaul, Nielson), 3:54.17; 5. Cody C (Winters, Schubert, Power, Bates), 4:02.98.
4x800 meter relay - 3. Cody (Bates, Skoric, Schubert, Juergens), 9:07.10.
Long jump - 4. Class, 18-08; 16. Ball, 16-11; 34. Dudrick, 15-04.50.
Triple jump - T8. Dudrick, 35-09; T8. Winters, 35-09.
Shot put - 12. Jace Grant, 40-05.50; 13. Wyatt Barton, 40-04.50; 21. Barrett George, 36-01; 28. Royce Lineberger, 33-04; Anker Stewart, 28-09.
Discus - 1. Class, 140-07; 13. George, 107-04; 14. 105-09; T16. Barton, 105-00; 28. Lineberger, 95-09; 29. Stewart, 92-04.
Girls
100 meter dash - 1. Allie Broussard, 13.05; 18. Molly Buckles, 14.04; 25. Sydney Simone, 14.36; 29. Aubree George, 14.44; 38. Emilia Median, 14.91; 44. Kali Merritt, 15.15.
200 meter dash - 1. Broussard, 27.19; 8. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 18. Samantha Struemke, 30.18; 19. Jaida Brice, 30.20; 25. Median, 31.48; 39. Avante Benedict, 33.99; 41. Ingrid Anderson, 35.51.
400 meter dash - 2. Keira Jackson, 1:05.09.
800 meter run - 1. Julia Nelson, 2:36.04; 3. Zelma Rudd, 2:40.79.
1, 600 meter run - 1. Kylie Silva, 5:45.37; 2. Rudd, 5:49.31; 3. Nelson, 5:50.73; 5. Elisa Wachob, 5:54.41; 6. Sunday Schuh, 6:01.61.
3,200 meter run - 2. Wachob, 12:55.69; 3. Schuh, 13:40.00.
100 meter hurdles - 7. Cali Holeman, 17.62; 10. Callie Shelton, 17.78; 13. Gracie Buck, 18.15; 14. Isabel Taylor, 18.30; 15. Brice, 18.31; 20. Kali Merritt, 19.29; 21. George, 19.55; 25. Benedict, 22.65.
300 meter hurdles - 7. Taylor, 52.29; 12. Simone, 54.83; 14. Holeman, 56.43.
4x100 meter relay - 3. Cody (Buck, Broussard, Buckles, Shelton), 53.32.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody (Silva Nelson, Rudd, Jackson), 4:31.64.
High jump - 1. Rainey Powell, 4-09.
Long jump - 1. Broussard, 16-04.75; 3. Buck, 15-08.75; 14. Pearson-Horner, 13-10; 36. George, 11-01.50; 39. Igrid Anderson, 9-10.
Triple jump - 2. Pearson-Horner, 32-03; 10. Taylor, 29-04.50.
Shot put - 10. Rachel Williams, 23. Ashten Hubbs, 26-08; 24. Gabby Hooper, 26-07; 29. Harper Hawk, 25-10.50; 37. Rylie Nelson, 24-08.50.
Discus - 11. Powell, 85-09; 19. Williams, 79-05; 25. Hooper, 73-01; 27. Hubbs, 72-05; 43. Hawk, 63-06; 45. Rylie Nelson, 61-03.
