The Cody softball team battled the punishing Rocky Mountain spring weather and Worland on Tuesday afternoon, but ended up getting the best of both with a pair of big victories in its home opener.
Sophomore Ellie Ungrund pitched a complete game one, giving up a hit with seven strikeouts and no earned runs in a convincing 23-1 Fillies win.
Fellow sophomore Violet Wollschlager went the distance on the mound in game two, giving up a hit and one earned run with five strikeouts to help Cody to a 10-2 win.
A fierce wind pushing in from center field in 35 degree temperatures made for a tough outing for both squads.
“Just to grip the ball in that weather was pretty incredible,” coach Chad Smith said.
Ungrund struck out three batters in the top of the first in game one as the Lady Warriors struggled to catch up to the velocity of her pitches.
“Ellie did great pitching,” catcher Katie Brasher said. “Our infield did great behind her and as a team we did amazing hitting.”
In the Fillies’ half of the first, they tested a young Lady Warrior defense that didn’t quite match up with the power and speed of the Cody offense.
An RBI single Katie Brasher helped give the Fillies a 2-0 lead.
A hard hit ball to right from senior captain Emily Egger scored two more runs and the Fillies were off and running in the first.
Worland pitcher Brooklyn Riley had her moments on the mound, but struggled with a few wild pitches that the Fillies were able to take advantage of.
“She has some good speed on her pitches,” Egger said. “Not too slow, not too fast, but she is a good all-around player.”
Ungrund added an inside-the-park home run and junior shortstop Ava Meier followed that up with a triple and scored moments later on a wild pitch to make it 7-0 Cody.
When Riley did find the strike zone, the Fillies were getting good wood on balls and forcing the defense to make plays.
“All of us were able to get base hits,” Brasher said. “Even in the cold we still made solid contact.”
For Meier, it was just a matter of time before she had a breakout game.
“Ava Meier is easily one of the best athletes on our team,” Smith said. “And we have a lot of good athletes on this team.”
Meier finished the first game with a single, triple, walk and three runs scored.
The Fillies added another score to lead 8-0 heading into the second inning.
The Lady Warriors put a run on the board in the top of the second and threatened to add more with the bases loaded and two outs, but Ungrund pitched out of that jam to get the offense another chance.
The Fillies piled on the runs with a combination of good hitting, solid base running and wild pitching to go up 21-1 with runners on base and just one out as the Lady Warriors convened at the mound for a conference.
Cody added another two runs to get the 23-1 win in a solid performance from Ungrund.
“She is a powerful young lady and has some good stuff,” Smith said. “She didn’t have to go to her curve ball very much. I think we called it maybe two times.”
Junior Ava Meier finished 2 for 2 at the plate and had a solid outing at third.
“She is one that can take pitchers deep into the count,” Smith said. “She can wait for a pitch and drive it. Her reflexes are awesome. She has tremendous hands and reaction time at third base.”
Brasher had a hit, three RBIs and scored three runs.
Violet Wollschlager finished with a hit and a walk and scored four runs.
Ava Wollschlager walked and scored twice.
Riley Simone scored three times and drew two walks.
In game two, Violet Wollschlager depended on a host of the younger Fillies backing her up on the mound in the 10-2 win.
She helped her own cause at the plate with a double and a walk and scored twice.
Sophomore shortstop Montana Massey went 2 for 3 with a single, double, a pair of RBIs and scored twice.
Hailee Hanson had a hit and an RBI in the 10-2 win.
“Everyone contributed to these wins which was great to see,” Egger said. “The weather wasn’t the best, but playing in Wyoming you get used to it.”
The Fillies will have a break in the schedule before returning to action.
Cody will hit Green River and Rock Springs for a road swing April 8-9 before a trip to Worland on April 12.
