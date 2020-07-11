The Cody Legion baseball team overcame a rough first inning to come back and defeat Gillette 13-8 in its first game of the Cody Lions Tourney on Saturday.
The Cubs gave up six runs in the first inning, which included back-to-back errors and trailed 7-0 after the Rustlers scored another in the second.
But as they have in other games this season, the Cubs got back in it. In the bottom of the frame. Tristan Blatt started with a walk, followed by a single by Tyler Grenz. Singles by Devyn Engdahl and Jack Schroeder scored two runs. Grady McCarten then brought in another run iwth a single and a fourth scored on a double by Hayden Bronnenberg. A sac fly by Cody Phillips scored Cody's fifth run, which was followed by a single by Ethan Johnston. The Cubs final run of the inning came on a sac bunt by Jared Grenz to make it 7-6.
Both teams were quiet over the next few inning and then in the fifth. Blatt walks and Tyler Grenz reached on a single. Cody tied the game on a sac fly by Engdahl. With two outs, McCarten drew a walk and Bronnenberg hit a single to score a run and give Cody the lead. Another came home on a Gillette error. Singles by Johnston and Jared Grenz made it 12-7. Grenz advanced to third on a throw home and scored on an overthrow of third to try to pick him off.
Gillette scored one run in the seventh on an error.
The Cubs finished with 11 hits. Bronnenberg went 2-3, and Schroeder, Tyler Grenz and Johnston 2-4.
Chance Moss started the game, going 1/3 of an inning and giving up six runs, one earned, on no hits. McCarten pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, giving up one run on three hits. Blatt threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit. Jared Grenz went 1/3 of an inning and gave up no hits.
