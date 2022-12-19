The thought for the Cody Bronc wrestling team might have been to just hang on until they are 100% healthy and make a push at the end of the regular season heading into regionals.
But after a solid showing in Powell last week, the Broncs dominated every dual over the weekend in Worland during the Battle in the Big Horns to take first place in the gold bracket, and landed six undefeated grapplers in the Best of the Best duals to wrap up the tournament.
Ty Peterson (120 pounds) finished 5-0, Micah Grant (145) 6-0, Dylan Campbell (170) 5-0, Jace Grant (220) 6-0 and Ashton Hubbs (girls 170) 4-0 to go on to battle in the Best of the Best matches.
Peterson, Micah Grant, Campbell and Hubbs took their respective titles and earned a T-shirt and plaque for their efforts.
“The second week of competition started off rough, but ended smooth,” coach Trev Wood said. “We dualed Lander on Thursday night and lost 42-37. Simple mistakes cost us that dual.”
It might have raised a little concern heading to multiple duals on Friday and Saturday, but the Broncs started out strong with wins over Torrington 56-24, Pinedale 54-30 and Greybull 54-30 on Friday.
Campbell, Wyatt Barton (285) and Micah Grant all had wins by fall in under a minute against Torrington, while Peterson earned the technical fall 16-1.
Jackson Wood (160) added a pin in under a minute against Greybull, and Micah Grant followed up his big pin against Torrington with a win by fall in 17 seconds.
“After I was out last week, it was good to back competing with the team,” Micah Grant said. “We are all working hard as a team in practice, not just for ourselves but everybody, and trying to make each other better.”
In the first of two duals against Pinedale, Jackson Wood added another quick pin, this time in 46 seconds, and Peterson dispatched his opponent in 19 seconds to help in the win.
Micah Grant, Alex Sitz (152), Merced Jordan Siva (182), Logan Barton and Jace Grant all added wins by fall.
“After Friday we were thinking, ‘Hmmm, perhaps the horses we have in the lineup will be able to get ’er done,” coach Wood said. “And they did.”
Cody crushed Buffalo 66-18 to start things out in the gold bracket on Saturday, with Lance Baggs (106), William Wood (113), Micah Grant, Sitz, Campbell and Jace Grant getting wins by fall.
Sitz stuck Buffalo’s Lance Rabel in just 14 seconds. Myles Hensley added a win as well at 138 pounds
The Broncs racked up more huge wins against 4A Kelly Walsh in the semifinals on victories by fall from William Wood, Peterson, Micah Grant, Jackson Wood, Campbell and Jace Grant.
Sitz added another victory in a tight 5-4 decision as the Broncs took out the Trojans 45-30.
“It’s kind of tough to imagine going in there we were going to do that well,” Micah Grant said. “I was really optimistic we were going to win the whole thing once we got to those last couple of duals.”
The championship dual featured a rematch against Pinedale, and the Broncs reeled off similar results from the day before.
Every Bronc victory came by fall as Peterson, Micah Grant, Jackson Wood, Barton, Jace Grant and Lance Baggs all cruised to gold-medal finishes.
“If you look at our lineup we have an impressive run of athletes and fairly solid core that most teams don’t have,” coach Wood said. “That’s without our horses who are on injured reserve. We just need to stay healthy and get healthy.”
That lineup includes maybe the best 170 pound grappler in the girls division as well, as freshman Ashton Hubbs has started out the season with a perfect record and now boasts the first of what could be many Best of the Best titles.
“I wrestled one girl in Worland who I didn’t know who was from Kelly Walsh and we went all three periods,” Hubbs said. “I only found out after I beat her that she was a senior, so that was a good win.”
The first year of a girls division has witnessed a dramatic increase in female wrestlers, and Hubbs is looking to make this inaugural season one to remember.
“My main goal is to be undefeated at the end of the season and win state,” Hubbs said. “We are all working really hard, and it’s not that big of a surprise we are doing so well, and it would be nice to get some more girls wrestling on this team in the future. There are a lot of girls from around the state who are wrestling this year.”
