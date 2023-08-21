The Sweitzer Gymnasium hosted an mixture of talent from the Division I college ranks to young players at a youth volleyball clinic hosted by the University of Wyoming women’s volleyball team on Aug. 19 in Cody. The two-hour event hit its cap of 50 participants months in advance. Participants ranged from the fourth grade to high school students.
“This is really important to us,” UW head volleyball coach Kaylee Prigge said. “This is really cool and awesome for us. We had a great turnout of a ton of girls and even one boy which is extra special.”
Wyoming’s squad taught youngsters from around the Big Horn Basin the skills of setting, spiking, serving and more. In the evening, the Cowgirls defeated Montana State University 3-2 in an exhibition match, which is typical for the team from year to year.
“It was amazing to (learn from) the University of Wyoming girls and coaches and then be able to watch them play against Montana State,” Cody Middle School seventh grader Taya Kleersnyder said. “It was an awesome match to watch. … “(It) was a great experience for our community.”
The Cowgirls’ roster carries three Wyoming natives who all attended the camp. UW senior Corin Carruth, freshman Abi Milby -- both of Casper (Kelly Walsh High School) -- and freshman Evelyn Udezue of Laramie showed much enthusiasm at the clinic.
“From the team retreat standpoint, it’s huge for us to spend time together,” Carruth said. “It’s really nice for us to get out and do stuff together outside of volleyball and to get out of the gym. In terms of the community, it means so much for us to do these reach out events.”
Laughter, fun and skills were on display as the large group of participants switched between three courts in 10-minute learning sessions on different aspects of the game.
“I’ve been to a couple (of) college camps, but so far this one was the best,” 11-year old Morgan Christler said. “They challenged me the best. … The girls were very nice., If I messed up they told me how to do it better. I hope they come back again.”
Christler and her twin brother Parker – both Livingston fifth graders -- shared the rare experience. Parker learned a lot as the lone boy to attend the clinic.
“I learned a lot while having fun,” he said. “One of the girls said, ‘You are so fast you don’t need knee pads.’ She was funny.”
The volleyball squad attempts to host at least one pre-season clinic and exhibition match each year in the Cowboy State.
UW traveled to Casper (Kelly Walsh) in 2022, playing their annual brown versus gold pre-season match.
In 2019, the women traveled to Cheyenne East and took on the University of Nebraska-Kearney .
“We try to something like this once a year,” Prigge said. “My goal is to host these somewhere else in the state every year (and) maybe rotating to a place like Cody every four or five years so everyone on our team can do something like this at least once in their career.”
