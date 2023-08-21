The Sweitzer Gymnasium hosted an mixture of talent from the Division I college ranks to young players at a youth volleyball clinic hosted by the University of Wyoming women’s volleyball team on Aug. 19 in Cody. The two-hour event hit its cap of 50 participants months in advance. Participants ranged from the fourth grade to high school students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.