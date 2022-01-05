Shooting firearms well is a perishable skill. It’s something you’ve read here before, but I can’t emphasize how important keeping your hand in, so to speak, really is. Of course, if you’re a once-a-year shooter, one who feels a minute of five-gallon bucket is good enough, then the rest of this is probably not for you. Sorry.
During this latest lockup, enforced inactivity combined with a serious ammo shortage, some shooters have sought out new and novel ways to indulge their passion. That’s everything from dry fire (not too destructive to any firearm except perhaps a .22 caliber, but still not the most desirable for maintenance of shooting skills) to airsoft replica guns, paintball and, yes, even BB guns. It’s whatever clicks your cricket.
My preference, only developed over the last year and a half, is CO2 powered air guns. I used to just shake my head and stifle a snort of derision when seeing these implements on the store shelf or advertised in firearms magazines. No more! The big plus is that they come in a variety of true-to-form replica firearms, including both rifle and, primarily my bent, pistols. But beware, like with real firearms, there’s a learning curve involved.
And, just because these are BB or pellet guns, don’t fall into the trap of thinking they are not dangerous – they are. To quote your mother or a now famous film, “You’ll shoot your eye out.” Sorry, mandatory safety warning there. Take it up with management if you don’t like being big-brothered.
This afternoon I just finished putting up a new target and running three CO2 cylinders full of shots at it, about 150 trigger pulls, here in the house. The target was a piece of cardboard cut from a standard cardboard box with a quarter-sized, black circle hand drawn on it sitting in front of a steel BB trap. Mine is a commercial-grade stop “a la Walmart,” but it can even be a cardboard box stuffed with a couple of old editions of this newspaper to absorb the spent energy of fired BBs. It is set inside a closet in my office, about 12 feet away.
Shots are taken off-hand or can be taken from my office chair, and groups can average thumbnail size, with an occasional flyer. The BBs punch through the cardboard backer and collect inside the trap, resting peacefully and off of the carpet and out of the way of momma’s vacuum cleaner.
The revolver in question, a BB gun, is a close copy of Col. Samuel Colt’s pride and joy, the Single Action Army, known to an adoring public as the “Peacemaker.” It operates much like the actual cartridge-firing models and its weight and handling characteristics are quite similar. The revolver operates on CO2 cartridges and loads with six re-usable individual cartridges, each holding a single BB – very realistic. It also has an excellent trigger and poor fixed sights, just like most of the originals had.
The replica revolver was picked up at a Cabela’s store in Mitchell, S.D., on sale a couple of years back. Other than the Colt’s markings where they should be, it only has a subtle F inside a small pentagram for manufacturer’s identification. I don’t remember the maker, but the rest of my stash, a couple of replica semi-automatics of various persuasions, are from Umarex. I also have a CO2 replica 1911 from Sig Sauer that’s a fun gun and semi-accurate to boot.
Apparently the folks at Sig Sauer are closet fanatics about the realism of their products, making them great for training, without the liability of actual ammunition or noise. They make the aforementioned 1911, P 226 and P 320 model air pistols that imitate the real deal quite closely. The 1911 even has the Spartan helmet logo and “Molon Labe” or whatever means “Come and Take it,” in Greek emblazoned on the grips. Neat.
There’s also a knockoff of a Walther PPK and another 1911, a Remington knock-off on the shelf. Neither is very accurate so they don’t get fired much. Point is, everything from replica Colt Anacodas to S&W model 19s to Russian look-alike Markarov knockoffs are on the market and most of those made by the Umarex seem to be fairly accurate, especially considering they shoot a steel BB out of a 4-or-5-inch unrifled barrel. I also have a couple of pellet rifles, spring powered, useful for backyard target practice when the days get hot and boring, but that’s another story completely.
Anyway, the BB guns could come in handy for knocking flies off the wall from across the room if your bride doesn’t mind small indents in the wallboard or chipped and maybe even broken flower vases due to bouncing BBs. Yes, steel BBs do bounce, so wear plastic shooting glasses. Or for chasing grasshoppers around the backyard on a summer’s day. Shooting flying June Bugs would be a blast if we had such critters here, but we don’t. A house mouse in the garage might be pushing it though.
But mostly being a bit difficult to shoot accurately until one gets the hang of it, they come in handy for teaching patience or for remembering the basics of sight alignment and trigger squeeze. Plus, in a weird sort of way, even for old dudes they can be fun. The added plus is that although you only get 50 or 60 shots per CO2 cartridge, you can gather the spent BBs up and use them all over again.
Try that with your heavier artillery or even a pellet gun.
