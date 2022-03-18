The Cody Broncs soccer team got off to a sizzling start to the season with a 4-0 victory at home on Friday night over Pinedale.
Jackson Gail got the Broncs on the board with a highlight reel goal just a handful of minutes into the match from about 35 yards out, using a brisk breeze and bending the shot over the reach of the Wrangler keeper.
Matt Nelson put the Broncs up 2-0 with around 10 minutes to go in the first half.
Kam Niemann sent a ball in toward the goal a few minutes later, and freshman Carter Gail sent it into the back of the net to put Cody up 3-0 at the break.
Colby Baylo found a little space and sent a rocket shot in for a goal with 11 minutes to go in the second half to help put the Wranglers away.
