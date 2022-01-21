The Cody Broncs basketball team lost to Natrona County in Casper on Friday to drop to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Cody led 13-8 after the first quarter and trailed just 26-23 at halftime.
Kamden Niemann finished with 15 points to lead the way for Cody. Robby Porter added 8 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.