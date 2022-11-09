Nov. 10th is the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.
I realize that to many civilians and a lot of members of the other military services, that has little meaning. For those of us who have been under fire with these men, it means a lot. There may be other military services in existence somewhere, including those serving our military needs, with troops that are close to their equal, but to my mind there are no finer combat soldiers on the planet.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
So, Veteran’s Day? What do you say without getting all maudlin and wishy-washy about those present who have served and especially about those who have passed while defending the honor of our country’s flag? Thank you is good for starters.
As for veterans, there are three kinds in my experience. First of all, there are veterans who served in the background so to speak. Also there are veterans who served as non-combat troops in a combat area and then there are those warriors who were trained for, fought and were involved in the gore of war. Combat veterans include some who served reluctantly, but honorably and others who served willingly with fierce determination and resolve.
Veterans all and all worthy of your respect for serving, but veterans with different mind sets, different perspectives and different problems in civilian life. Understand that those in our civilian population who never served in time of war, or even those who served but never saw combat, understand little about how combat veterans regard the rest of the world.
If all one’s military career consisted of was shuffling papers at HQ or issuing readiness reports on missile batteries somewhere in the far removed outback of Nebraska, or driving high-ranking officers and their staff to their meetings in large bases like say Offutt A.B. outside Omaha, Neb., it’s hard for someone who has watched good friends and brothers in arms fight the good fight and die, sometimes horribly, to relate to them.
Yet their service is absolutely necessary in a modern military. Also, please remember everyone in the military has signed a blank check for their life and given it to our government. Everyone!
When I was a kid, it seemed like everyone was a vet. My stepdad, my father, uncles, cousins, teachers, the local cops, the bicycle repairman and on and on. WWII was a war that it seems every male over 18 years old served in and yet, only a small percentage of those veterans were on the front lines actually fighting. Eighty percent of any military’s needs are administrative and logistical support troops.
But Veterans Day isn’t just about WWII vets. I lost my paternal grandfather in action in WWI and even then there were veterans of the Spanish American War still living, not to mention the earlier and later so called “Banana” wars and even more recent than WWII, the Korean War. Even now, lest we forget, we have thousands of veterans from all of those nasty Eastern European and Middle East dustups. Simple fact, if we want to stay free, we’ll always need warriors.
In WWII my biological father was an officer in the Navy. Despite the fact that our Navy took a thumping, right alongside with their Marines, he never saw combat. His job was traveling from base to base, all located in the states, teaching sailors how to set up and time depth charges and other war esoterica. After Korea, he medicaled out as a Lt. Commander. He probably never fired a shot, none the less, having served through them, he was a veteran of two wars.
Conversely, my stepfather was an 18-year-old country boy from a farm in Nebraska who hit the beaches in France with his unit during the initial invasion of Europe and stayed the course as a Tank commander, Third Armored Division, Spearhead all the way through the conflict, from beginning to end. His tank fought in every engagement the 3rd had. Dad probably blew the crap out of anything he saw that looked Nazi and he was from German parents, whose own parents and close relatives had immigrated to the states only a few decades previously.
Dad was awarded a bronze star like many others, but, like me in S.E.A., never picked up the purple heart despite qualifying. Dad rarely talked about the war, or combat, except perhaps to other WWII veterans, but it had a deep and profound effect on him. Although you could never tell it on him, he drank a lot.
So did my maternal granduncle who was gassed in the first world war. At that time no one but Dad understood the ramifications of that! Uncle Floyd self medicated a lot while he died piece-meal, and nobody in our family but my step-dad really understood the why of it. My maternal grandfather Orville was his brother and Orville was basically a hard core tee-totaler who virtually disowned his own brother for his alcohol use. Uncle Floyd never married, (rejected by his sweetheart after his return to the states), he never settled down and was nearly always in pain. And, as far as I know, he never harmed a soul after he got back. I loved that dear old veteran.
When you think about Veteran’s Day, think about the Merchant Marines too. They were integral to our efforts in every war from WWI through Vietnam. Maybe others, I don’t know. I hate to call them unsung heros, but they are. Without their contributions to our war efforts, we may have won those wars, but it would have been longer and more drawn out.
Another good buddy served in the Navy during that time period, but served a half a world away from the sound of the big guns. Like many of our troops they’re veterans and should be afforded the respect that comes with the title. And yes, it is a title because it is earned. We needed those guys where they were, doing what they did, but their time in service was so different that sometimes it’s hard to communicate with them.
For example, another friend, whose closest connection to the Vietnam experience while he was in the Navy, was watching the nightly BS from the talking heads and the Jane Fonda’s on the TV, simply can’t understand why my gut gets tied in a big knot when I hear someone talking about being there, usually trying to pass themselves off as Special Forces or Brown Water Navy when they weren’t or talking about being involved in CIA or SOG-type clandestine operations.
Each time they open their mouths and start spouting lies, they diminish what some real G.I. who actually served, did! They are trying to steal the honor and respect that belongs, rightfully to a real hero, whether still living or long time passed. To me, they’re assuming someone else’s persona and valor. Stealing other peoples souls, as it were. To my friend it’s no big deal, that war was a long time ago and he wasn’t in it.
It is a big deal to me! I assume other combat veterans have a similar problem with pretenders. I think it’s about the degree of personal involvement in the war. Combat vets can get really pissed off as can those who have lost family and friends and know the real skinny.
Veteran’s Day is a sacred, hallowed day to most of those among us who are combat veterans and to our families. No doubt it is special to all who have served. As for the rest of America, especially the younger generations, they wonder what all the fuss is about. For them mostly any holiday is nothing more than a break in their routine and a paid day off.
Perhaps then, the sacredness of Veteran’s Day or Memorial Day or any other national day set aside to remember the sacrifices of those who served so that you, your family and our country could grow and prosper, is more a matter of one’s personal perspective than anything else.
To paraphrase, “ Maybe you kind of had to be there to appreciate what went down!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.