After a 50-46 home win against Riverside on Friday night the Meeteetse Longhorn boys basketball team dropped a road tilt with St. Stephens 57-43 on Saturday to end up 3-3 on the young season.
Dace Bennett finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Meeteetse against Riverside (2-7). Mickle Ogden added 11 points and five boards against the 2A Rebels.
“I think it came down to good shot selection against Riverside,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “They were a scrappy team. They weren’t a real big threat from outside going into the game, but they were hitting shots early against us.”
Both teams played to a stalemate after the first quarter and entered the second tied at 16-16.
Riverside held the Longhorns to four points in the second frame before they stormed out of the locker room after the break to go up 36-34 heading into the final period.
Meeteetse did just enough to hold off the Rebels in the fourth to walk away with the four-point win.
Sophomore Ethan Salzman chipped in eight points in the win. Kalvin Erickson added six points and three rebounds. Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi put up five points and hauled in five off the glass. Jonathan Blessing chipped in four points.
The Longhorns kept things close in the first half against a good St. Stephens (7-2) squad on Saturday. Senior Jordan Barraza, however, went off in the second half to finish with 37 points and 11 rebounds to help the Eagles pull away from Meeteetse.
“It didn’t matter who we had on him,” Hagen said. “He’s just a great player and made some really tough shots.”
Bennett finished with a double-double against the Eagles. He put in 13 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
Ogden added 10 points, Ehrhart-Mukiibi seven, Jason Moody six, Erickson four and Salzman three.
“I think we are getting a little bit more comfortable on offense, but we still went through stretches where we struggled and didn’t get the shots we wanted,” Hagen said. “Defensively we put in two new schemes this weekend and pretty much ran zone which is not typically what we do, but I was pretty happy with that improvement.”
The Longhorns hope to continue with that improvement this weekend as they host the Little Six Jamboree.
Meeteetse will face Roberts, Mont., on Friday, and then turn around to take on Clearmont and Midwest on Saturday.
