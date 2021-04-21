Worland left no question as to who the top team in 3A was Tuesday when the Broncs came to town. The Cody boys soccer team, riding a five-game win streak into the game against the top-ranked Warriors, didn’t bring the energy needed and fell, 8-1.
“Worland played really well,” said coach Randy Rockey. “I think, unfortunately, we had an off night at the worst possible time. They punished our mistakes.”
The Broncs were down a few starters for various reasons and allowed a pair of quick goals. The match started to deteriorate from there, almost a mirror image of Saturday’s match against Mountain View.
“I feel like games like that can be a little bit poisonous,” Rockey said of the weekend rout. “They allow you to do things you don’t normally get away with.”
Despite the scoreline – and Worland now holding firm to the top spot in the 3A West – there were some positives to take away from the match. Speedy senior Carson Davis filled in off the bench to play some minutes in the midfield and made an impact.
Jackson Gail also finally nabbed his first goal of the season, finishing a ball that bounced off the Worland keeper’s glove as time ran down. It wasn’t much of a consolation prize for the junior forward.
“It felt great,” Gail said. “I’m not happy about the game, though … I feel that we kind of had a bad mindset coming into this game. When we scored there was a point where we were playing good, and that’s how we needed to play the whole time.”
Though not the result the Broncs were hoping for, there are still some experiences that they will take away before their next matches.
“Probably one of the most important lessons I’m going to take away from [Tuesday night’s] game is something coach Rockey always says to us and that is, ‘Have a 5-second memory,’” senior keeper Ian Balyo said. “We just need to put this game behind us and get ready for Pinedale on Friday.”
The Broncs will get the chance to start a new winning streak this weekend with a pair of home matches against Pinedale and Lander. Friday’s match against Pinedale kicks off at 5 p.m., while Saturday’s match starts at 2 p.m.
