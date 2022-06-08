Four Cody High School graduates and one former Meeteetse Longhorn will try to help the North squad beat the South in the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl All-Star football game in Casper on Saturday.
Chaz Cowie, Daniel Gorman, Drew Trotter and Jonathan Williams will represent CHS in this year’s game.
Meeteetse’s Dace Bennett, who is coming off an impressive performance at the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man All-Star Shootout last week, will represent the Longhorns.
The North leads the all-time series against the South 25-19-3, but the South is coming off a 34-32 win in last year’s matchup, which saw five Shrine Bowl records tied or broken.
Money generated from the game is donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children - Salt Lake, one of 22 hospitals in the Shriners system.
The hospitals provide high-quality care to children with musculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other specialty healthcare needs regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
The North and South teams recently returned from a trip so Salt Lake City where they visited children in the hospital.
Pregame festivities will be at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday at Natrona County High School’s Cheney Alumni Field, with the game to follow at 2 p.m.
