The Cody Legion baseball team lost two games to DD Sheridan on Saturday, but both were much closer than in the teams first meeting.
Earlier in the season the Cubs lost by 10 or more each outing. They are now 20-12 overall.
Sheridan 10, Cody 5
The Cubs and the Troopers both had 10 hits in the first game, but Sheridan did a better job of capitalizing on its opportunities.
Cody scored two in the first. With two on after a walk and error, doubles by Jack Schroeder and Devyn Engdahl made it 2-0. The Cubs scored another runin the third on walk, double by Tristan Blatt and error.
The game was tied after three innings and in the fifth Cody scored its final run when Tristan Blatt hit a solo homer to center to make it 4-3.
A two-run homer by Sheridan in the fifth gave them the lead for good.
At the plate Blatt went 3-4, Tyler Grenz 2-3 and Engdahl 2-4.
Engdahl pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. Chance Moss threw 1 1/3 and gave up four runs on two hits.
Sheridan 11, Cody 9
As they did in the first game, the Troopers pulled away in the later innings for the win.
Cody led 9-8 going into the bottom of the sixth, where Sheridan put up three to earn the win.
The Cubs had a big second inning with five runs to lead 5-2. Engdahl and Dominic Phillips both hit singles, followed by a double by Wyatt Carlson. A ground out by Johnston, error and single by Blatt also pushed runs across the plate.
Sheridan scored five of its own in the bottom of the frame though to regain the lead 7-5.
In the fourth, a walk, single by Johnston and single by Schroeder made it 7-6. Cody took the lead in the fifth, which included singles by Phillips and Carlson, a sac bunt by Trey Thomasson and sac fly by Tyler Grenz.
Four hits and two walks allowed Sheridan to take an 11-9 lead in the sixth. Cody loaded the bases in the seventh but wouldn't score.
Offensively, Wyatt Carlson and Dominic Phillips went 2-3, Schroeder 2-5 and Blatt and Johnston 2-5.
Johnston pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits. Grenz pitched 3 1/3 inning and allowed one run on two hits. Jack Schroeder pitched 1/3 an inning and allowed three runs on four hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.