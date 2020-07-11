The Cody Legion baseball team improved to 4-0 during the Cody Lions Tourney with a 6-3 win over Jackson on Saturday.
Jackson got on the board first in the second with a sac fly.
In the bottom of the frame, Tristan Blatt started things with a triple and Tyler Grenz hit a walk. Blatt scored on a ground out by Devyn Engdahl. Jack Schroeder thin hit a single to make it 2-1. Chance Moss then hit a single and Cody Phillips walked. The final run scored on a wild pitch.
In the third Jared Grenz hit a double to start and scored on a single by Blatt. Engdahl then hit an RBI triple to right. The third run scored on a sac fly by Schroeder.
Jackson's scored one run in the fourth and another in the seventh.
At the plate, Schroeder went 2-2, Blatt 2-3 and Jared Grenz 2-4.
Phillips pitched 7 innings and gave up three runs on five hits.
