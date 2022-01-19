Freshman Bradley McKenzie continued to break out for the Cody Broncs swim team as he took first place in the 50 yard freestyle and 500 yard free on Tuesday night during the Cody Triangular.
The Broncs went head to head with visiting Powell and Worland.
McKenzie beat second place Wyatt Whitlock of Powell by nearly 2 seconds in 24.82.
He just edged Kobus Diver of Powell in 5:47.04. Incredibly, those two were less than a second apart at the end.
Senior Bradley Fick finished first in the 100 yard freestyle in 53.75 and a photo finish. He also landed second in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:16.77.
The Broncs swimmers will be off until Jan. 22 when they head to Lander for the Lander Invite.
Cody Triangular
Team scores
1. Worland 109. 2. Cody 52.
1. Powell 123. 2. Cody 54.
Individual times
200 yard medley relay: 2. Cody A (Bradley Fick, Jonah Woods, Isaac Wood, Bradley McKenzie), 2:02.12.
200 yard free: 6. William Law, 2:28.63.
200 yard IM: 3. Woods, 2:33.42.
50 yard free
1. McKenzie, 24.82. 11. Carter Fales, 41.38.
100 yard butterfly: 2. Wood, 1:13.52.
100 yard free: 1. Fick, 53.75. 6. Woods, 1:02.14.
500 yard freestyle: 1. McKenzie, 5:47.04.
200 freestyle relay: 5. Cody A (Fick, Fales, Law, McKenzie), 2:02.90.
100 yard backstroke: 6. Wood, 1:16.98.
100 yard breaststroke: 2. Fick, 1:16.77.
400 yard freestyle relay: 5. Cody A (Woods, Fales, Wood, Law), 4:55.89.
