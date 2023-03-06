It was a true team effort for the Cody boys indoor track team at the 3A State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Gillette during the weekend.
The Broncs never trailed and scored points in almost every event on their way to a team title.
“We took 21 boys and 16 scored,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “We had several guys step up and get PRs for us.”
Cody finished with 113 points, followed by Torrington in second with 88 and Evanston in third with 79.
“Our team came focused and ready to compete both days and I’m very proud of the way we competed,” senior Remy Broussard said.
Broussard paced the Broncs, winning both the high jump and long jump.
In high jump Broussard came in ranked third cleared 6 feet for the win.
“I cleared the winning height on my second attempt,” he said. “Winning high jump felt pretty great and having coach Engdahl right there to celebrate with me and seeing his reaction was better than any medal or award.”
Broussard had the top jump going into the long jump competition but had to battle it out for the victory.
“My final jump in long jump was the winning jump,” he said. “I had been behind the whole way until right at the end. Winning long jump was awesome. It was great to have coach (Brad) Taylor there with me and again his reaction was priceless.”
Kaden Clark has been the top 3A pole vaulter all season long so the coaches weren’t surprised when he won the event at state.
“I feel really good all my hard work over the years has paid off,” he said. “I should focus on my form and not how other people are doing at the moment of vaulting. I just need to keep listening to coach (Scott) Shaffer and what I need to work on. Overall I am just happy with how I placed and how the whole team did overall as well.”
Matt Nelson’s meet started strong. He qualified for the final of the 55 and then readied for the 400. Ranked third going into the race, he pulled away to win the title.
“It was a good race,” Engdahl said. “With 30 meters left he just punched it and beat them. But he ended up hurting his hamstring and that was a day-ender.”
Nelson failed to qualify in the 200 and ended up walking the 55 to earn a point for the boys.
“When Matt got hurt we had guys step up to make up those points,” Engdahl said.
Dillion Brost finished fourth in both the 55 and 200 with PRs, Ben Hogan PRed by four inches to finish third in high jump and Logan Class also got third in the long jump with a personal best.
“Charlie Hulbert ran well (in the 800) and beat some kids we needed him to be in front of,” Engdahl added of his seventh-place finish.
As he has all season, Graidin Arnold finished strong in 55 meter hurdles, taking second in prelims and finals.
“Both my hurdle races were awesome with both of them bringing me PRs and a final season’s best of 7.97,” he said.
Cody also earned to seconds and a third place in the relays.
The 4x200 team of AJ Baustert, Brost, Hogan and Jack Schroeder finished second, as did the 1,600 sprint medley team of Brost, Hogan, Hulbert and Baustert.
The 4x800 squad of David Juergens, Hulbert, Ben Stewart and Riley Nielson finished third.
“Everyone played a role in this,” Arnold said. “We knew going into the meet what points we needed to get individually, and we went out and competed.”
He added that sharing the win with the girls made it more special.
“It feels amazing to bring not one but two trophies home,” he added.
3A State Indoor
Track and Field
Championships
55 meter dash - 4. Dillion Brost 6.70, 8. Matt Nelson 19.74, 13. Graidin Arnold 6.95, 14. AJ Baustert 6.97.
200 meter dash - 4. Dillion Brost 23.28, 13. Matt Nelson 24.40.
400 meter dash - 1. Matt Nelson 51.46, 13. Kash Merritt 54.43, 19. Sean Gaul 57.18, 25. Jarrett Christler 58.14.
800 meter run - 7. Charlie Hulbert 2:03.51, 14. David Juergens 2:09.76.
1,600 meter run - 11. Ben Stewart 4:49.61, 28. Randall Nielson 5:10.65.
3,200 meter run - 5. Ben Stewart 10:18.56, 19. Randall Nielson 11:14.37.
55 meter hurdles - 2. Graidin Arnold 7.97, 16. Colter Morris 10.56.
4x200 meter relay - 2. Cody (Baustert, Brost, Hogan, Schroeder) 1:36.97.
4x400 meter relay - 5. Cody (Hogan, Gaul, Arnold, Juergens) 3:42.99.
4x800 meter relay - 3. Cody (Juergens, Hulbert, Stewart, Riley Nielson) 8:45.69.
1,600 sprint medley relay - 2. Cody (Brost, Hogan, Hulbert, Baustert) 3:48.81.
High jump - 1. Remy Broussard 6-00, 3. Ben Hogan 5-10.
Pole vault - 1. Kaden Clark 11-06, 10. Sean Gaul 8-06.
Long jump - 1. Remy Broussard 20-06.50, 3. Logan Class 19-11.75, 10. Kaden Clark 18-00.25, 15. Jacob Ball 17-07.
Triple jump - 4. Remy Broussard 39-01.50, 6. Christian Dudrick 38-01.50, 13. Isaac Winters 35-10.50, 14. Kash Merritt 35-06.25.
Shot put - 18. Jackson Schroeder 36-05.75.
