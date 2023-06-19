After winning four of six last week, the Cody Legion baseball team is 19-15 overall.
Last Wednesday the Cubs dropped two conference games to Powell, but then rebounded with wins over Laramie on Thursday and Sheridan on Sunday.
Cody plays Arapahoe County from Colorado on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Friday-Sunday they will host a tournament which includes the World Team.
Cody 23, Sheridan 4
Sheridan took the early lead in the first game Sunday, but two big innings were all the Cubs needed to win.
“Sheridan is a very young team, but they played well,” Jack Schroeder said. “We had to adjust to their pitching but overall it was a good day.”
After the Jets scored two in the second, Cody got things going in the third. Three errors, three hit batters, and singles by Eli Johnston, Trey Thommason, Wyatt Carlson and Jace Jarrett scored eight.
“We hit a lot of balls really hard today and put a lot of pressure on their defense,” coach Beau White said.
Sheridan made it an 8-4 game in the top of the fourth, but in the bottom of the frame the Cubs exploded for 15 runs.
“I think we just brought our energy out,” Jack Schroeder said. “You know, we came out kind of flat, but we were seeing contact and not trying to do too much. We were just playing simple baseball.”
The Cubs loaded the bases with a double by Jack Schroeder, hit batter and single by Trey Thomasson. Carlson then hit a grand slam to center to make it 12-4.
Cody loaded the bases again on two walks and a single by Johnston, with runs scoring on singles by Jace Jarrett and Trey Schroeder.
The Cubs’ first out didn’t come until a sac fly by Dominic Phillips that made it 16-4. Thomasson and Carlson then hit back-to-back doubles.
Singles by Ben Reinker, Kaiden Kondelis, Jarrett, Trey Schroeder and Jack Schroeder scored the final runs.
Cody finished with 18 hits. Carlson and Thomasson went 3-for-4, Jarrett and Trey Schroeder 3-5, and Johnston and Jack Schroeder 2-3.
William Duke started the game, giving up two runs on five hits through 2 1/3 innings. Myles Bailey earned the win, going 1 2/3 innings and giving up two runs on three hits. Johnston pitched 1 inning and allowed no hits.
Cody 14, Sheridan 4
Cody scored one run in the second, when Thomasson hit a double, stole third and crossed home on a wild pitch.
The Cubs added five in the third, with singles by Trey Schroeder, Phillips and Thomasson.
The Jets closed the gap in the fourth, scoring three runs to make it 6-3.
In the bottom of the frame, Jarrett hit a single and scored on a two-run homer by Jack Schroeder to center.
“I knew I got a hold of it,” Jack Schroeder said. “But you know the wind was blowing out so I was like, maybe it has a chance.”
Phillips hit a double and Reinker a single to help score two more.
Sheridan’s final run came in the fifth.
The Cubs scored four in the sixth to end the game. Carlson hit a triple, and Reinker, Duke and Jarrett singles. There were three hit batters, including the final two which scored the final run.
At the plate, Thomasson went 3-3, Jack Schroeder 2-2, and Reinker and Phillips 2-4.
Easton Hartley earned the win, giving up three runs on two hits through 4 innings. Kondelis went 2 innings, allowing one run on two hits.
“The pitchers, for the most part, got up there and threw some strikes and made them put balls in play,” White said. “I thought we played pretty solid defense.”
Cody 7, Laramie 3
Two multiple-run innings helped the Cubs get past the Rangers in the first game Thursday.
“I feel we played well,” Reinker said. “It was good to really bounce back and show how well we can play when we play as a team.”
The Cubs scored three in the first inning. Jarrett, Trey Schroeder, Thomasson and Carlson all had singles.
In the third, Jack Schroeder started with a double and scored on a single by Phillips. He scored a short time later on an error. After a single by Carlson, one run scored on a wild pitch and another on an error.
“Just picking up the enthusiasm even more helped us rally for those big innings,” Reinker said.
Laramie scored one in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Carlson went 2-3 and Phillips 1-2.
Reinker earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up three runs on seven hits, while striking out eight.
“I felt great on the mound,” Reinker said. “If we get the bats going early like we did I always feel comfortable pitching with the boys I have behind me in the field.”
Duke pitched 2 innings and gave up no hits.
Cody 17, Laramie 7
Cody jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first and never trailed in the second game.
“I thought we were better offensively against Laramie,” White said. “We put runs on the board early and that seemed to energize our defense and pitching.”
In the inning, Phillips hit a double, and Reinker and Duke a single. There were also two errors and a couple walks.
Laramie got three in the third, but Cody got all those back in the bottom of the frame. The Cubs had a double by Johnston, and singles by Reinker, Jarrett and Jack Schroeder to make it 10-3.
Cody added two in the fourth, but Laramie made it a five run game with two in the fifth and sixth.
The Cubs ended the game in the sixth, scoring five runs. Phillips, Carlson and Johnston hit singles, and Trey Schroeder a double.
Phillips went 3-4, Johnston 2-3, and Reinker and Jarrett 2-4.
Carlson earned the win, giving up four runs on five hits through 4 1/3 innings. Bailey pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on one hit.
Powell 10, Cody 4
The Pioneers took a 3-1 lead in the first and never trailed in a 10-4 victory Wednesday in Powell.
“I think we played all right, we swung the bats well, but they had some good pitching and outplayed us,” Trey Schroeder said.
Trey Thomasson was hit by pitch to start the game, moved over on a sac bunt by Jarrett and scored on a single by Jack Schroeder.
A three-run homer by Trey Stenerson in the first made it 3-1 Powell. The Pioneers added one in the third on a solo home run by Cade Queen. Seven hits by Powell in the fourth scored six runs to make it 10-1.
The Cubs were finally able to get something going in the sixth. They loaded the bases on a single by Jarrett, double by Trey Schroeder and a walk. All three scored on a triple by Carlson.
Cody had just four hits from Jack Schroeder, Jarrett, Carlson and Trey Schroeder.
Trey Schroeder took the loss, giving up nine runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
“I felt good on the mound,” he said. “I knew I needed to change my speeds on some of my pitches, but Powell swung it very well and saw the ball well that day.”
Duke pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits. Kondelis went 1 inning, giving up no hits.
Powell 9, Cody 4
Once again the Pioneers never trailed, as Cody was slow to get anything going in the second game.
“I thought we played a little tight against Powell,” White said. “We did not start well in either game, but played hard until the end.”
Powell led 3-0 after two. Cody closed the gap in the fourth on a triple by Jack Schroeder and single by Phillips to score one.
Powell took a 5-1 lead in the fifth, but Cody made it 5-3 in the sixth. Jack Schroeder started with a double and Phillips hit a homer to center.
The Pioneers added four in the sixth. In the seventh, Thomasson reached on a triple and scored on a wild pitch for the final run.
“Offensively, we did not score a lot of runs, but gave ourselves opportunities in multiple innings,” White said. “Powell took advantage of a few mistakes, and played well defensively.”
Phillips and Jack Schroeder went 2-3 and Jarrett 2-4.
Thomasson took the loss, giving up eight runs on 10 hits through 5 1/3 innings. Bailey went 2/3 of an inning, giving up one run on one hit.
