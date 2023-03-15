It happened to be a very happy accident years ago at the Wyoming State Fair that led the Wood sisters to blaze a path in the world of barrel racing.
Abby Wood, now 16, was initially signed up to show a horse in Douglas at the state fair, but her parents somehow unintentionally signed her up for barrel racing.
She happened to have a retired barrel horse, Skyla, and, when she heard her name called, threw caution to the wind and competed.
“I literally just asked which way she rolls to and went out there,” Abby said. “I won every single class except for two. I lost one of those because I didn’t have my number on my back or else I would have won that, too.”
That incident prompted the young cowgirl to focus on barrels, and set the tone for younger sister Hanna, now 12, to want to compete just like her big sister.
After starting out slow on smaller horses, Hanna rode Skyla to multiple victories and buckles in the arena, culminating with a top finish on a new horse at the All In in Las Vegas during National Finals Rodeo week, and a spot automatically paid for in the Reno Invitational Barrel Races this June, known as the “wildest, richest rodeo in the West.”
The All In was something the sisters had been waiting five years to enter.
“I wanted to make sure they were really ready to compete,” their mother Carisa Wood said. “But both girls really have this natural ability.”
Not only were they ready to compete, Hanna raked in the dough as she separated herself from the other 600 racers.
After earning around $2,000 in her first three races, Hanna stole the show in the showdown, winning the 4D competition, a $12,000 check, a barrel saddle of her choosing and of course the open invitation to Reno this summer, even though she lost a stirrup rounding the barrels in the showdown.
Both sisters stood out in their cowgirl attire in Vegas while walking the mile or so from their hotel to get to their horses, not an easy feat.
“We had people stopping and taking pictures of us,” Abby said. “We even had policemen stopping us to get a picture. We really stuck out.”
After going through a succession of barrel horses, they also were two of the only racers with grays, the rarest horse color in barrel racing.
Both sisters had success on horses that had gone through years of abuse on a ranch in Montana, and now it’s a a small gray, Cowgirl, which Hanna hit Sin City with, and then spent the next month and a half competing on in Florida.
“Florida was super different,” Abby said. “It was the best time of all. It was all different dirt and we ended up winning some money there.”
Maybe it’s Cowgirl’s love of Pop Tarts, Spicy Takis, Ritz Crackers or graham crackers she gets treated with from her owner, but she has stepped up to the challenge, built a bond and has helped Hanna cash in.
“I still have the big check they gave me,” Hanna said. “I didn’t think they actually gave those things out.”
Hanna also won the junior barrel racing for four consecutive years at the Cody Nite Rodeo.
Barrel racing has exploded in popularity the past few years, and racers are earning some big bucks and huge followings.
“We were at Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas in a huge building with a bunch of shops and Fallon Taylor was there,” Hanna said. “She is one of the big earners, but Hayley Kinzel is the killer. She broke the earnings record in NFR.”
The sisters also compete in pole bending, riding at The NILE in Billings last year and pulling in checks.
For now, they’re letting the horses rest up and taking things easy before a busy summer of travel and competition.
That rest means the occasional stroll through town on Cowgirl and Mia for the sisters, riding bareback to a coffee shop or store, a nice change of pace from flying around the barrels in the arena.
“All of our horses are different from one another,” Abby said. “But one of the best feelings is just knowing your horse is there with you, and knowing that he will do what you want for you.”
