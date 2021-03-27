Both Cody track and field teams had top placers Saturday at the season-opening Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational at Spike Vannoy Field.
The Fillies finished fourth and the Broncs seventh in a deep field that included Sheridan and Campbell County, along with regional teams from Powell to Meetese, Lovell to Lander.
The girls won the sprint medley relay and one of the key members of that foursome, Ava Stafford, won the 800 meter as well. Grace Shaffer won the pole vault and Lake Harrison finished second in the 400.
For the boys Robby Porter was the top finisher, clearing 6 feet for the first time in his first track meet to top the high jump field.
