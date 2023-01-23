The future of the Cody Alpine ski team continues to look bright as some young stars shined again last week in Casper.
Freshmen Fillies Adaya Whitelock, Charlotte Conoway and Sunday Schuh all had standout performances, with Whitelock emerging as a true threat.
She finished sixth in giant slalom on Thursday and seventh in the slalom on Saturday to continue her strong campaign.
“We knew she was aggressive and had been engaged for a quite a while,” coach Rick Stonehouse said. “But before you get her out there with the big dogs and see how she does in competition, you are never really sure. But she is rocking it as a freshman.”
Just as Conoway was emerging with a ninth-place finish on Thursday, her season took a turn after an injury on Friday to sideline her for the foreseeable future.
Schuh ended up scoring points both days for the Fillies.
With Sarah Cook absent for Friday’s slalom, Bliss Bonner stepped up from JV and added a point for the varsity Fillies.
Natalie Wenke was back in form from last season as well. The sophomore had a consistent two days with 12th and 13th place finishes.
“Natalie is a really good athlete,” Stonehouse said. “She was on new skis in Laramie two weeks ago and had a bit of a struggle, but came back and had a good weekend in Casper and we will watch her improve throughout the season.”
For the Broncs, Logan Ross doesn’t need a whole lot of improvement as he is neck and neck with the top talent in the state.
He finished sixth in giant slalom and fourth in slalom.
“Logan is continuing to be our rock star,” Stonehouse said. “When he knows he can compete with the Jackson kids, he is feeling pretty good. I think he is enjoying where he is at, but he has his eyes set on some bigger things.”
Joren Vipperman had a pair of solid performances in his first action of the year, while first-time skier Stewart Aguilar impressed in his initial appearance on the slopes.
“He is a big surprise,” Stonehouse said. “He is an Ecuadorian exchange student, had never skied before in his life, and he was just amazing.”
Aguilar stepped up to beat a couple of skiers in his first JV race, and finished 16th out of 26th on Friday.
The Broncs and Fillies host the next meet at Red Lodge this weekend.
Slalom races will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday with giant slalom slated to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Bruce Studer
Invitational
Girls giant slalom varsity - 6. Adaya Whitelock, 1:12.96; 9. Charlotte Conoway, 1:17.86; 13. Natalie Wenke, 1:19.74; 15. Sunday Schuh, 1:20.65;21. Sarah Cook, 1:27.37.
JV - 6. Bliss Bonner, 1:28.93; 14. Masey Shepard, 1:42.78; 16. Ingrid Anderson, 1:51.60.
Boys giant slalom varsity - 6. Logan Ross, 1:08.17; 17. Joren Vipperman, 1:19.13; 24. Wesley Scott, 1:23.09.
JV - 22. Stewart Aguilar, 1:57.17.
Girls slalom varsity - 7. Whitelock, 1:42.23; 12. Wenke, 1:52.17; 16. Schuh, 1:59.73; 19. Bonner, 2:08.84.
JV - 10. Shepard, 2:24.40; 14. Anderson, 2:36.69.
Boys varsity slalom - 4. Ross, 1:29.18; 15. Vipperman, 1:46.40; 22. Scott, 1:55.90; 27. Elijah Cook, 2:17.92.
JV - 16. Aguilar, 2:39.48.
