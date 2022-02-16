Bronc offensive lineman Mikey Bates might not have known what he was getting into when he moved to Cody from Oregon last summer, but joining a football team in the middle of a win streak and the Broncs coming off a 3A state title, he knew was joining something special.
“Moving schools is difficult, but having people that were very welcoming and open was very helpful, and having the coach and some of the football guys help when we were moving was nice,” Bates said.
After helping pave the way for the top rushing attack in 3A and a second consecutive state title, Bates will now head to Spearfish, S.D., where he will play for the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets.
BHSU football competes in Division II of the NCAA and is part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“It was a beautiful campus,” Bates said of his November visit to Spearfish. “It was very clean, and everybody was really nice when we went there.”
Nestled in the Black Hills, the university offers the opportunity for the former Bronc to focus on outdoor education academically as well as a chance to play football at the next level.
“I’m not surprised Mikey is going to be playing in college,” Bronc coach Matt McFadden said. “For being a big guy he is pretty athletic on the field.”
While his career in Cody may have been short, the 6 foot, 285 pound lineman knows his time at CHS was well spent and will be remembered for a lifetime.
“There is nothing else I would have wanted to do than win the state championship,” Bates said, “especially to do it with the guys on this team.”
As for his next team, he should have what it takes to hold his own against the top big guys in the Rocky Mountain Region.
“He moves really well and is really physical,” McFadden said. “Those are two components you have to have as a lineman. You have to have good footwork, and you have to be a little nasty...”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.