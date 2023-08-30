Out in the garage, mounted on a small oak plaque, is a really “wonky” set of deer antlers. I describe the buck’s headgear as “wonky” because on one side is a typical smallish deer rack, with three, six to eight inch tall tines erupting straight up from the small main beam and the barest suggestion of a brow tine, about an inch long. On the left side of the rack , the antler divides into a small forkhorn, typical for a two or three-year old whitetail or mule deer buck, but with a spindly, crooked, ten-inch brow tine that actually has its own brow tine about three inches long emerging from close to the base.
It appears to be a seriously confused set of headgear for a deer that neither is fish nor fowl, so to speak. Rather it quite likely received a batch of combined DNA from both the mule deer race and the whitetail race. And yes little Lizzie, despite what you’ve read on the subject from a host of self-appointed experts, it’s a documented fact that the two species will interbreed, usually a whitetail male and a mule deer female.
It has been documented by observation and DNA testing both in the wild and on game farms that whitetail bucks will out compete mule deer bucks for forage, breeding does and all of the other pleasantries of life that deer consider essential to their well being. Yeah, that’s science, too. Go figure.
We, and yes Sandi, was hunting with me that day, happened to tag that buck in a somewhat unusual circumstance. As we’ve gotten older and the mountains taller and steeper, back before we quit hunting, when hunting season rolled around, we hunted a friend’s farm. Usually we looked for Sandi’s deer first and looked for mine after she’d punched her tag.
That year it was maybe two or three days into the season and we were hunting on that friends farm between Powell and Cody. Usually we start at dawn by glassing the fields where we can glass from the truck and then eventually ending up on a small knob that overlooks some of the adjacent gullies and sagebrush pastures. If nothing of interest is spotted down in those fields, we head over to a another high knob overlooking the alfalfa pastures and several dozen acres of gullies and shallow draws filled with head high sagebrush that border his fields. The land surrounding his place is wild land, mostly BLM and such, capable of holding larger breeding bucks, especially later in the season when they’re on a mission to locate receptive does. They pop up seemingly out of nowhere.
By about mid-morning we hadn’t seen any older bucks in any of the fields and were driving up a narrow gravel two-track that led to the top of that small hill where we could oversee almost all of the remainder of the property, including down into all that mess of tall sagebrush. About halfway up the hill, I spotted the buck bedded on the near slope, in the sagebrush, safely out of sight from prying eyes on the road below.
Stopping the truck, I pointed the deer out to Sandi who, try as she might, could not see him. The buck ignored us as I moved the truck to try to put Sandi in a better positon to spot the deer. When that didn’t work, we both slipped out of the truck and tried stalking closer through the crunchy gravel underfoot. That’s when the deer stood up, broadside, about 60 yards away and looked directly at us. Sandi still couldn’t see it inside its sagebrush hide hole. I’m a foot taller than her and I could see it plain as day. And yes, it could see me too.
I’ve read that mule deer/whitetail hybrids have a confused instinct when it comes to a full throttle flee response. The biologists I read on the subject postulate that since the mule deer portion of their DNA wants to stot, (A four footed jumping run, sort of), and the whitetail DNA just wants to run, the deer is basically confused about how to escape the area and often just stands there, doing neither. Don’t ask me. I’m just a country boy with no letters after, or before even, my name. except Esquire.
Regardless, that’s what the deer did, hesitated. On the odd chance that there might be another buck bedded with that one, I grabbed my Browning BLR in .358 as we exited the truck. Since Sandi couldn’t see the buck and it needed culling, as in removal from the herd’s breeding biology, so as it turned to leave, the BLR found my shoulder, the scope’s crosshairs lined up behind it’s shoulder and I sent a bullet on its way. The marvelous thing about the Browning BLRs is that the way the butt stock is built. It’s set up for either iron sights, (provided), or a scope. When the butt stock hit my shoulder the scope was perfectly lined up and the shot was a no-brainer.
Since the deer was turning, the 200-grain round-nose slug unfortunately caught him amid-ships, a bit high, and broke the buck’s back, sending him rolling and crashing down to the bottom of the gully. Unfortunately, he required a finishing shot when we finally worked our way down to him. I hate that!
Don’t feel bad for Sandi, though. Later in the week she shot a nice alfalfa fattened 4x4 mule deer buck about two thirds of a mile from where I tagged out. It was standing on the bank of a small creek, overgrown with willows and ground shrubs, staring over it’s shoulder at her when her little Model Seven Remington in .260 Remington barked.
Once and done! You just got to love it.
