The wait to access Shoshone’s famed high country is finally over.
Abnormally high waters late into the season made many of the trails into the forest’s high meadows nearly impossible for anyone not on a horse to reach. But with temperatures climbing well into the 90s, most of the late-season snow has melted out. The waters of the countless streams that are fed by the range’s high peaks have finally cleared. Water levels have dropped and lush – albeit waterlogged-meadows await the aesthetic voyager.
For anyone looking for a recommendation or an unforgettable taste of what awaits in the Absaroka high country, Eagle Creek will not disappoint. Boasting trout-laden streams, one of the few tracks of intact secondary growth forest along the North Fork, and miles of alpine meadows, Eagle Creek should be on anyone’s bucket list for the Absarokas. For the climber or alpine enthusiast, Eagle Creek trail also provides access to Eagle Peak, a stark 11,258-foot giant that is also the highest point in Yellowstone National Park.
Access to Eagle Creek Trailhead lies just a few miles from Yellowstone’s east gate along US 14. June’s flooding rendered the local bridge impassable, but a manageable river crossing through the North Fork will make for a lively start. The first half mile of the trail features meadows with grass rising to chest height. A word to the wise would be to start early in the morning. The afternoon sun is unforgiving for any hiker. Luckily, the trail quickly drops back beneath the cover of second-growth pines and ancient cottonwoods as it follows Eagle Creek for another eight miles.
Six miles in, the trail takes a short but steep ascent above where Eagle Creek cuts a gorge into volcanic breccia that characterizes the geology along the North Fork of the Shoshone. Once above the river, the trail will open to reveal the high peaks that define Yellowstone’s eastern boundary. The most dramatic of these will be Eagle Peak to the southwest, still harboring late-season snow.
Once on the other side of the gorge, Eagle Creek will transition into a gentle stream characterized by deep pools and sharp turns, providing ideal habitat for a diversity of trout species. The range’s prized cutthroat trout are plentiful and will go for an array of hoppers and Adams dry flies in the morning and late evening.
The heat of the day will drive them beneath the brush at the creek’s edge, but a wet fly (I’d recommend a wooly bugger or copper johns) should more than suffice.
The gentle waterlogged meadows that the stream carves its way through also serve as the temporary stronghold for infamously persistent swarms of mosquitos. Without a breeze, expect to fight off aggressive hordes of these guys. Luckily, the meadows do offer a consistent gentle breeze, especially in the evening.
The relative remoteness of the valley at the base of Eagle Pass also provides ideal habitat for the forest’s famed grizzlies and the occasional pack of wolves from Yellowstone. Several parties that we ran into noted that they had heard wolves the night before. Among the horse tracks was also clear evidence of an ephemeral pack. Bears are also especially thick and their presence can be easily detected from an abundance of scat and tracks in the ever-saturated trail.
The path to Eagles Pass and even Eagle Peak will be a test for anyone on foot. Work is still being done on a trail to divert runoff that has converted the trail into a thriving stream. Sandals are recommended as boots will just become waterlogged and will become more of a nuisance than a blessing before reaching the pass.
For those willing to brave hordes of mosquitos and water-saturated trails, the valleys and snow-capped peaks will prove to be more than a worthy reward. If the grandeur of the high peaks of the Absarokas is not enough to convince, then the trout-laden waters of upper Eagle Creek will seal the deal. As far as the high country goes in the Absarokas, it’s difficult to find anything more rewarding than Eagle Creek.
