MOOSE (AP) – Officials in Grand Teton National Park say they want help from the public to find out who damaged a recently reseeded area with motorized, dirt bikes.
A witness recorded about 50 people at an “organized dirt bike event’’ at the famous Mormon Row area of barns and other homestead-era structures Saturday night, park officials said Wednesday.
Park rangers responded immediately, but the group left before the rangers arrived.
Damage included about 1,000 feet (300 meters) of track between 2 and 10 feet (60 centimeters and 3 meters) wide.
The area damaged was reseeded in 2019 as part of a 10-year project to remove nonnative grasses and replant 37 species of native plants.
Park officials urged anyone in the Mormon Row area around 8 p.m. Saturday, or anybody else with useful information, to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at (888) 653-0009. Information can be provided anonymously, park officials said.
Illegally operating a motor vehicle off-road in a national park is punishable by restitution, up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
