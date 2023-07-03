The first two performances of the Cody Stampede have been action-packed and already seen multiple lead changes.
On Sunday, Keenan Hayes, currently the No. 1 bareback rider in the world, took the lead with an 88 point ride on Ed Bishop.
“It felt good. He left the gate pretty hard,” Hayes said. “I just had to do my job, but I was prepared for it.”
It was Hayes’ first time on Ed Bishop, but he said he “handled it really good.”
The 20-year-old from Hayden, Colo., is leading the Rookie of the Year race as well, and likely on his way to his first NFR.
After his ride, Hayes said he “felt back to normal.”
“I’m just happy. Everything is going my way right now,” he said.
Brody Cress of Hillsdale, ended up in the top spot in saddle bronc on July 2 after scoring 87.5 points.
Cress has won Cheyenne Frontier Days three times, but if he holds onto first place here it would be a first-time championship in Cody. Cress rode “Moon Shadow,” a horse he had never ridden before.
“I didn’t know much about the horse. I just focused on doing my job and helping the horse out the most I could,” Cress said. “He came out high and circled around, but he kept kicking and helping me out. I couldn’t have asked for much more out of a horse.”
Cress heads to Red Lodge and Livingston next, followed by several cities in Oregon.
He said he was “feeling good” after his ride.
“It’s awesome to have a few rides go my way,” Cress said. “It motivates me to keep the ball rolling.”
There is also a new leader in bull riding. Tyler Bingham from Howell, Utah, moved to the top with an 87.5 point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo’s The Godfather.
Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho, scored 86 points on July 2, which tied him for second with July 1 rider Maverick Potter of Texas. Jarboe rode Flat Liner, a bull he had never been on before.
“It was a good bull. I had been wanting to get on that bull for a long time,” Jarboe said. “I stayed on him and made it count.”
Slack in the steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping was held on July 1 and 2. Blake Knowles, a five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Heppner, Ore., took the early lead in steer wrestling on Saturday. He stopped the clock in 3.9 seconds. There are 20 men left to compete here that could bump him from the top spot.
In the team roping, Ty Arnold from Midway, Texas, and Kaden Profili, of Jacksonville, Texas, have the fastest time at 4.7 seconds. Profili is in contention for the Rookie of the Year in the heeling and money won here would certainly help him accomplish that goal. They roped here on Sunday, July 2.
King Pickett from Weatherford, Texas, also competed in Sunday’s slack in the tie-down roping, stopping the clock in 7.4 seconds. Pickett is making a bid for his first NFR and a win here will give him an opportunity.
McKenna Hickson of Lipan, Texas, currently leads the breakaway with a time of 2.4 seconds. Ivy Saebens of Nowata, Okla., took the lead in barrels on July 2 with a time 17.55 seconds. The slack for both was held the morning on July 3.
104th Cody Stampede results through July 2
Bareback riding: 1, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Ed Bishop. , 2, Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, 85.5. 3, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 84. 4, Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., 83.5. 5, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, 83. 6, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 82.
Steer wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore.,3.9 seconds. 2, Aaron Vosler, Laramie, 4.2. 3, (tie) Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., and Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., 4.3 each. 5, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.4. 6, Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 4.7.
Team roping: 1, Ty Arnold, Midway, Texas, and Kaden Profili, Jacksonville, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 5.0. 3, (tie) Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; and Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and jace Davis, Stephenville, Texas, 5.1 each. 6, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.3.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Moon Shadow. 2, Ben T. Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 86. 3, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 85. 4, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 83.5. 5, Statler Ray Wright, Beaver, Utah, 81. 6, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 79.5.
Breakaway roping: 1, McKenna Hickson, Lipan, Texas, 2.4 seconds. 2, Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 2.5. 3, Alie Thiel, Eaton, Colo., 2.6. 4, Ashley Henderson, Uriah, Ala., 2.7. 5, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 3.0. 6, Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., 3.1.
Tie-down roping: 1, King Pickett, Weatherford, Texas, 7.4 seconds. 2, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.0. 3, Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas, 8.1. 4, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6. 5, (tie) Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo., and Chris McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 8.8.
Barrel Racing: 1, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.55 seconds. 2, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.56. 3, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, Texas, 17.66. 4, Halyn Lide, China Springs, Texas, 17.73. 5, Maggie Poloncic, Gillette, Wyo., 17.81. 6, Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., 17.64.
Bull Riding: 1. Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 87.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Godfather. 2, (tie) Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 86. 4, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 84. 5, Byce Burnell, Sheridan, 84. 6, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 82.5.
Is there an update on the bronc rider that was injured last night (7/2)? What about the horse? Did t survive?
