The Cody Broncs wrestling team finished strong at the 3A state wrestling tournament in Casper over weekend with a pair of CHS grapplers bringing home home titles.
At 113 pounds freshman Trey Smith rode three consecutive wins by fall to the finals where he earned a 5-0 decision over Bridger Smith of Star Valley to win gold.
At 182 lbs. junior Grayson Beaudrie racked up three first period pins through the semifinals, and then beat undefeated Zachery Patterson of Star Valley in the finals by injury default in the second period.
Jace Grant battled all the way to the final match at 195 lbs., but fell to undefeated Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley in a tight 10-6 decision to finish second.
The only loss for Taylor Baggs at 113 lbs. was to teammate Smith. Baggs won all of his other matches by fall to finish third.
Jackson Wood (152) and Dylan Campbell (170) also won silver for the Broncs.
Star Valley won its seventh consecutive 3A wrestling title. Douglas finished second. Cody finished fourth, just a half point behind Green River in third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.