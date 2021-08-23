While the hosts won the boys tournament Thursday-Friday in Worland, and Lovell brought home the girls team title, Cody golf had a strong all-around outing.
Broncs
Hunter Hall followed up a top-three performance from last week’s Park County Shootout with a fourth place showing to lead the Broncs. Hall shot 74 the first day and 75 the second. He’s close to putting together a round under par in a high school event.
“It really is just a matter of time before he achieves that personal goal,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “Hunter has certainly put in the time this summer and it’s now paying dividends in tournament golf.”
Freshman Logan Hall had a good round on Thursday (88) but struggled to score low on the second day (97) in Worland.
“Logan has been a pleasant surprise to our squad early this fall season,” Kraft said. “He has a great mindset for tournament golf and has emerged as a staple on our varsity team these past two weeks.”
He said Logan is very capable of scoring in the 80s for the Broncs as he shot a career best 82 last week.
Ethan Salzman and Bridger Hult both had considerably better days on Friday. Salzman shot rounds of (102, 90) while Hult posted scores of (99, 91) to help bring our team score down into the 350s one day two.
Hult said the greens were fast in Worland and that led to a lot of mistakes on the first day, but they rebounded.
“Friday we all shot better,” he said.
The Broncs moved up as a team to fourth ahead of Lovell to finish the tournament.
“If we want to compete in the upper tier of our conference we need our varsity guys closer to 90 or the high 80s to pair with Hunter’s scores to contend,” Kraft said. “Hopefully both Ethan and Bridger can build on Friday’s rounds moving forward.”
Hult, for one, is ready.
“This week of practice we will try to get rid of those mistakes before we go to Lovell on Friday,” he said.
Fillies
Adelie Hall led the two-day tournament for the girls in Worland (116, 106) which were both career bests for her and good enough for 10th place – her second consecutive top 10 finish. Adelie continues to gain more confidence and learn how to grind out more difficult holes and bring her score closer to breaking the 100 mark.
“Adelie is only a sophomore, but she is setting a great example for our other female golfers on the team with both her play and her positive approach,” Kraft said.
Bliss Bonner (129, 122) got her first high school tournament rounds under her belt this week.
“Now that Bliss has two tournament rounds under her, coach (Brandon)Williams and I look forward to her gaining more confidence in her abilities. She has a great swing and like Adelie she has an even temperament,” Kraft said. “Moving into the next tournament (one-day event in Lovell) I am excited to see her continue her progression as a high school golfer.”
