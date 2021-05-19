Seventeen athletes started the season for the Meeteetse track team. Thursday, 14 are competing at state.
The Longhorns had one final shot to make it to Casper and made the most of it when they went to Shoshoni for regionals. A series of top performances last week guaranteed the team would be well represented.
“Taking nearly my whole team to state is a testament to the hard work they have put in throughout the season, working hard through the hard times and continuing that work when things are clicking at their best,” coach Ty Myers said. “These kids strive to get better every day in everything they do. (I) also can’t say enough about my assistant coaches and the work and research they do to help our athletes accomplish goals.”
The work has paid off. Every athlete has improved in their events as the year has gone on. Sophomore thrower Jayci Ervin has eased off strength training as the season has gone on and focused more on how the process, like how the discus comes out of her hand.
“The more the season progressed, I started working more on fundamentals rather than strength,” she said.
At regionals, athletes earn a berth at state if they finish in the top eight in their events.
The Longhorns made good on the opportunity. The team competing in Casper is a big boost to the squad size from 2019, exactly double, in fact. Meeteetse sent seven people to state two years ago.
The regional performances did not come with a slew of season bests, but there were still a few. Sophomore Jayci Ervin beat her career best discus throw by more than two feet, senior Dale McBride beat his season best discus throw by about five feet, and junior Dace Bennett set a new season mark in the long jump, beating his previous best by more than a foot, to name just a few of the performances.
“It was definitely more nerve-racking competing against the other girls to get on the state roster,” Ervin said. “I think the key was to focus on the last throw of finals and just throwing it as best I can.”
This meet, more than the others this season, was about beating the person next to you, and the Longhorns were able to do just that as they secured their ticket to state.
“It was really fun to compete more directly with others at regionals,” McBride said. “It didn’t really change what I did at regionals, just to go out there and do my best I can.”
Here’s a complete list of Meeteetse athletes heading to Casper on Thursday and the events they’ve qualified in:
Girls
Ashlee Allen, sophomore: Shot put
Lexi Allen, senior: 100 meter, high jump, 4x100-meter relay
Ava Bushnell, freshman: 100 meter, 200 meter, high jump, pole vault, 4x100-meter relay
Jayci Ervin, sophomore: Discus
Kennedi Johnson, junior: 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter relay
Abigale May, senior: 100 meter, pole vault, long jump, 4x100-meter relay
Samantha May, senior: High jump, pole vault, 4x100-meter relay
Maylee Potas, sophomore: 3200 meter, pole vault
Boys
Dace Bennett, junior: 100 meter, long jump, triple jump, 4x100-meter relay
Kalvin Erickson, junior: 400 meter, pole vault, 4x100-meter relay
Sam Hollinger, junior: 300-meter hurdles
Jack LaLonga, junior: 4x100-meter relay
Tozai May, senior: 110-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, 4x100-meter relay
Dale McBride, senior: 200 meter, discus, 4x100-meter relay
1A/2A Regionals
Girls
100 meter: 2. Ava Bushnell, 13.64; 4. Lexi Allen, 13.94; 6. Abigale May, 14.08; 12. Samantha May, 14.73
200 meter: 2. Bushnell, 28.67; 4. Kennedi Johnson, 29.78; 12. Bella Van Auken, 31.52
1600 meter: 10. Maylee Potas, 6:35.84
3200 meter: 6. Potas, 15:05.70
100-meter hurdles: 8. Johnson, 19.41
300-meter hurdles: 5. Johnson, 52.41
4x100-meter relay: 1. L. Allen, S. May, Johnson, A. May, 54.49
High jump: 2. L. Allen, 4-11; 4. Bushnell, 4-09; 7. S. May, 4-05
Pole vault: 3. A. May, 7-06; 4. S. May, 7-00; 4. Potas, 7-00; 7. Bushnell, 6-06
Long jump: 8. A. May, 14-03; 11. Gracie Randol, 12-09.25; 15. L. Allen, 11-09; 17. Van Auken, 10-09
Discus: 5. Jayci Ervin, 82-04
Shot put: 6. Ashlee Allen, 28-11.50; 9. Ervin, 25-11; Randol, 25-08.50
Boys
100 meter: 5. Dace Bennett, 12.24; 10. Dale McBride, 12.51; 16. Jack LaLonga, 12.94; 18. Sam Hollinger, 13.14
200 meter: 5. McBride, 24.94; 10. Hollinger, 25.25
400 meter: 4. Kalvin Erickson, 56.65
800 meter: 11. Erickson, 2:18.54; 17. Jason Moody, 2:39.66
1600 meter: 12. Erickson, 5:13.14; 18. Moody, 5:50.62
110-meter hurdles: 7. Tozai May, 18.53
300-meter hurdles: 6. Hollinger, 48.64
4x100-meter relay: 1. May, LaLonga, McBride, Bennett, 47.28
High jump: 6. May, 5-07; 10. Hollinger, 5-01
Pole vault: 3. Erickson, 10-06
Long jump: 1. Bennett, 20-02.75; 2. May, 19-08.25
Triple jump: 4. Bennett, 39-03
Discus: 5. McBride, 120-02; 17. Moody, 85-11; 22. LaLonga, 79-02
