One of the few collegiate athletic teams playing this fall, not only in the region but the entire nation, will be doing so at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds on Friday and Saturday night.
The Northwest College Rodeo team will be hosting its annual Trapper Stampede Rodeo. Slack and performance will be held at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. respectively, both days.
Teams from the Big Sky Region will be present such as Montana State, the University of Montana, Miles Community College and Montana State-Northern.
“The Big Sky region is really competitive,” said NWC coach Del Nose.
This is the only opportunity to watch the Trappers locally this season. It will be the first time the event has taken place at the rodeo grounds since 2018 after a horse virus canceled last year’s event.
After having their spring season wiped out by COVID-19, the Trappers will be itching to step into their stirrups.
“It’s exciting to get champing at the bit, we’re really pumped” Nose said.
The team includes Cody locals Austin Bennett and Matthew Duke.
Admission is $10. Fans must stay in the grandstands during the entire event.
For more information contact Becky Nose at (307) 272-0225.
