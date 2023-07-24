The Cody Legion baseball team finished runner-up at the West District Tournament in Cowley last week.
The Cubs were the second seed for the northwest coming into the tournament. They opened with a win over Rawlins and defeated Green River in the semifinals before falling to Powell in the championship.
“I think we played decent overall and did what was needed to move on, but we have a lot of things to improve on,” Ben Reinker said.
Along with Cody and Powell, Lovell and Green River also advance from the west to the state tournament, which will begin on Wednesday in Sheridan. Cody will face Torrington, the No. 3 team from the East District, at 10 a.m. Douglas, Casper and Sheridan also qualified from the east.
“We need to be ready as a team and play as a team to be successful at state,” Trey Schroeder said.
Cody 12, Rawlins 0
The Cubs opened with a big win over the Outlaws on Wednesday.
“I think we played really well,” Trey Schroeder said. “Our bats got really hot, and we saw the ball really well.”
It didn’t take Cody long to score in the first. Jace Jarrett hit a single and eventually scored on an error. A second run was scored on a single by Jack Schroeder.
In the second inning, three errors, singles by Myles Bailey and Trey Schroeder and a double by William Duke helped score five more to make it 7-0.
With two outs in the third, singles by Trey Schroeder and Wyatt Carlson, a double by Jack Schroeder and another error brought in the Cubs final runs.
Cody finished with 11 hits. Trey Schroeder and Trey Thomasson went 2-2, and Jack Schroeder 2-3.
Duke earned the win, giving up no runs on two hits through three innings. Kaiden Kondelis pitched two innings and gave up no hits.
“We played a solid all-around game against Rawlins,” coach Beau White said. “Our pitching kept us in the game until we were able to put some runs on the board.”
Cody 3, Green River 2
The Cubs held on in a close game Thursday against the Knights. With the win, Cody qualified for the state tournament.
“We played all right against Green River,” Reinker said. “Our run game was slow, but we played good enough defense to stay in it.”
Cody loaded the bases in the first but wouldn’t score. In the fourth, singles by Reinker and Trey Schroeder and a walk scored one run.
Green River tied the game in the fifth with three straight singles. In the bottom of the inning, a walk, single by Wyatt Carlson and error loaded the bases. Then a single by Reinker drove in two.
“In the at bat, I wasn’t trying to do too much, and I just got a 3-1 pitch I could handle and put a good enough swing on it to get it into left field,” Reinker said.
Green River scored one in the sixth on a triple and passed ball. In the seventh the Knights got two on but couldn’t score.
At the plate, Reinker went 2-2 and Trey Schroeder 2-3.
Thomasson pitched 5 innings, giving up two runs on five hits for the win.
“Against Green River, we had a really good pitching performance by Trey Thomasson,” White said. “He kept us in the game until we were able to get a clutch hit late in the game. Trey Schroeder came in and finished the game on the mound. We had a lot of run-scoring opportunities but were unable to get a hit with runners in scoring position until late in the game.”
Trey Schroeder pitched 2 innings and gave up no runs on one hit.
“The relief pitching was a new role for me so I wasn’t really nervous,” he said.
Powell 8, Cody 1
Powell took a 2-0 lead on a home run in the first inning and never trailed Friday in the championship game. The Pioneers scored three in the first, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Cody’s lone run came in the second on singles by Thomasson and Carlson.
“Powell is a good team for sure, but we just haven’t had a game where we have played Cubs baseball against them yet, so it’s hard to judge how good they really are until we can play our best against them,” Reinker said.
Thomasson went 1-1 and Carlson and Phillips 1-3.
“Our communication was the biggest key to that game and our attitude,” Trey Schroeder said. “I was disappointed in my attitude, and I take full responsibility. The next time we play Powell, we should have a better mindset and come ready to play.”
Reinker took the loss, giving up seven runs on nine hits through 4 1/3 innings. Duke pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one run on one hit. Trey Schroeder pitched 1 inning and allowed one hit.
“Ben Reinker gave us a solid pitching performance,” White said. “However, we were unable to get anything going offensively.”
