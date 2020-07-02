The Cody Legion baseball team split with AA Sheridan on the road Thursday in its final games before a short holiday break. The Cubs are now 18-13 overall.
Sheridan 5, Cody 4
A late comeback fell short for the Cubs in the first game.
In the seventh inning, Cody had runners on second and third with one out after a single by Hayden Bronnenberg and double by Ethan Johnston. On run scored on a single by Jared Grenz and another on a fielder's choice. After a walk, the Cubs had the go ahead run on first but wouldn't score again.
Cody took the lead in the first after a single by Jared Grenz and home run by Tristan Blatt to center.
Sheridan scored on in the first and four in the second.
At the plate Blatt went 3-4, Jared Grenz and Johnston 2-4 and Devyn Engdahl 1-2.
Engdahl pitched 4 innings and gave up five runs on eight hits. Logan McLeod pitched 2 innings and allowed one hit.
Cody 4, Sheridan 3
The second game was a reverse of the first, with Sheridan scoring three in the final two innings. The Troopers had the tying run on second, but pitcher Tristan Blatt got the pick off for the final out.
Cody took a 2-0 lead in the first on a double by Jared Grenz, walk by Blatt and double by Tyler Grenz.
A solo homer to center by Blatt in the third made it 3-0 and the Cubs' final run came in the fourth on singles by Dominic Phillips, Johnston and Jared Grenz and a fielder's choice.
Cody finished with 10 hits. Jack Schroeder and Jared Grenz went 2-4, and Dominic Phillips and Johnston 1-2.
Dominic Phillips earned the win, giving up one run on two hits through 6 innings. Blatt pitched 1 inning and allowed two runs on three hits.
