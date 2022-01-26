The Yellowstone Quake hung tight with the top team in the division Friday night in Gillette, but eventually ended in one of two losses to the Wild, 3-1 and 9-1, over the weekend.
The Quake (8-23-2) trailed just 2-0 to the Wild (33-3-1) on Friday heading into the third period, thanks in large part to a solid night in the net for goalie Cole Eastman.
Gillette outshot Yellowstone 46-17 in the first two periods before Eastman finally allowed the final goal early in the third.
The Quake managed 25 shots against a loaded Gillette squad.
Gabe Coppo scored the Quake’s lone goal at the 19:00 minute mark of the final period on assists from Benjamin Angeli and Brandon Kididis.
It was Coppo’s 14th goal of the
season.
Down 3-1 in the second period of Saturday, Jack Harris knocked in his 15th goal of the season on a power play on assists from Keegan Ferguson and Ostman.
It was Ferguson’s 21st assist and Ostman’s 20th.
Edvin Falkenstrom and Eastman split time in goal.
Falkenstrom stopped 40 of 45 shots.
Eastman sent back 28 of 32.
Gillette overwhelmed the Quake with 77 shots on goal to 15.
The Quake will be on the road yet again this weekend as they take on Sheridan.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
