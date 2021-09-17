The Cody High School football team scored on its first possession of the game and never let up in a 49-14 win over visiting Buffalo on Friday night.
The Broncs led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, and added two more scores in the second to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.
Cody held Buffalo unofficially to under 100 yards at the break.
Broncs quarterback Luke Talich hooked up with Drew Trotter for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to make it 49-0 Cody.
Buffalo running back Ben Camino scored the Bison’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns on long runs.
