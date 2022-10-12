It had been a while since the Yellowstone Quake had the chance to play at home, but they had their hands full over the weekend hosting reigning Frontier champion Gillette.
The Quake fell down early and battled back to tie things up 3-3 in the second period, but the Wild put together a solid third period to walk out with the 8-3 win of Friday night.
On Saturday night the Quake looked the dominant team for the majority of the contest, but couldn’t quite get past the Wild in a 4-2 loss.
“On Friday we came out a little timid,” coach Chris Blaisuis said. “We spent a lot of energy coming back to tie things up.”
The Wild return the majority of the team that cruised to the division title last year, and this year things haven’t changed a whole lot.
The Wild are 6-1-0-1 and in second place in the Frontier Division early in the season.
The Quake now sit at 2-6-0-0, tied for last in the division.
“Gillette did what we are trying to do here, they went young,” Blaisuis said. “They are now two to three years into the program, are more mature and play like it.”
The Wild put up three goals in the first period before Teagan Scheurer got the Quake on the board with time winding down to make it 3-1 heading into the second.
Joey Good got his first goal of the year on a power play at the 8:40 mark of the second.
P.J. Comose then scored his first goal of the season a couple of minutes later on assists from Ben Carlson and Good and suddenly it was a 3-3 game.
“We were middle dominant in that game, but made some mistakes as a young team and couldn’t hold on,” Blaisuis said. “On Saturday we went through the video and did a lot of self correction.”
After being held scoreless through the first two periods, Brayson Bennett lit the lamp on a power play early in the third on assists from Benjamin Kluza and Christopher Dick to make it 2-1 Wild.
Down 3-1 later in the period, Good capitalized on a power play to pull the Quake to within 3-2 with three minutes to go.
“We took a two minute violation penalty in the second and then got called for delay of game,” Blaisuis said. “They scored on the 3 on 5 and then we were able to kill the penalty off. We had a small breakdown that changed things. You can’t have a breakdown against Gillette because they will do what they do.”
The Wild added an empty net goal for the 4-2 final, but the Quake finished the weekend dominating 5 of 6 periods and the Gillette coach took notice.
“Outside of the third period on Friday, we played our best games in the division,” Blaisuis said. “The Gillette coach was very complimentary of our team and said we are doing all the right things.”
The Quake are again hitting the road this weekend for a matchup with Great Falls, a chance to make up some ground in the division.
Great Falls is 4-4-0-0 and fourth in the Frontier.
“If we can go out there and win the third period we can win,” Blaisuis said. “We are making some strides, and now we have to play like it.”
