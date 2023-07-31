In a back and forth battle that ended up lasting almost seven hours, the Cody Legion baseball team fell just short in the A State Baseball tournament on Sunday in Sheridan.
Undefeated to that point in the championship, the Cubs faced Powell and lost the first game 7-6 in 10 innings. In the second matchup the Pioneers held on to win 16-14.
“The two championship games were really good baseball games,” coach Beau White said. “I really liked how our team just kept fighting and competing hard in both games. We came up short, but I could not be more proud of our team. We were down going into several innings, but we stayed together and kept scoring runs.”
The Cubs opened the tournament with wins over Torrington, Douglas and Powell and then defeated Torrington for a second time heading into the championship (see related story).
Cody finished the season 37-22-1.
“The team played great (this season),” Wyatt Carlson said. “We stuck in with the tough games and made all the games interesting. I’m very proud of how we played overall. In the end it just wasn’t us who stood on top.”
Powell 7, Cody 6
The Cubs battled early but went quiet in the later innings offensively as Powell escaped with the win to force a second game.
“Powell is a great team with great players,” Jack Schroeder said. “They made plays and hit the ball well.”
Cody took a 1-0 lead in the third, scoring on a single by Myles Bailey, double by Jace Jarrett and sac fly by Trey Schroeder.
Powell took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, but Cody tied it in the fourth on a double by Dominic Phillips, single by Carlson and sac fly by Ben Reinker.
The Pioneers scored two in the fourth, but again the Cubs tied it in the fifth. A single by Trey Schroeder and two walks loaded the bases. Two came in on a double by Trey Thomasson. Cody then took the lead with a single by Reinker to make it 5-4.
A home run by Powell in the fifth gave them a 6-5 lead and Cody was down to its final inning to try to tie or take the lead. In the seventh, Thomasson hit a triple and scored on a single by Wyatt Carlson to tie the game.
Cody went quiet offensively after that, though, and didn’t get another runner on in the next three innings. Powell loaded the bases in the 10th with a hit batter, error and intentional walk. With two outs, another hit batter drove in the winning run.
“Game one was an extra inning game in which we were unable to string together hits in key situations even though we gave ourselves chances,” White said.
At the plate, Bailey and Carlson went 2-4, and Thomasson 2-5.
Thomasson started the game on the mound, going 4 innings and giving up six runs on five hits. Bailey pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on two hits. Reinker went 1 2/3 innings and gave up no hits. Kaiden Kondelis pitched 1 2/3 innings for the lose, giving up no runs on one hit.
“We went into the day feeling good about our pitching,” White said. “As the day progressed, it was apparent our pitching depth was going to be tested. I give our pitchers a lot of credit because every guy we sent to the mound took the ball with confidence and gave their team the best they had.”
Powell 16, Cody 14
A nine-run fifth inning by Powell was enough to secure the victory for the Pioneers as they staved off a late Cubs comeback.
“We had a few mistakes, but I think the biggest thing was that there were times where we got flat and lost all of our energy and Powell really built off of that,” Phillips said.
Cody got off to a strong start in the second game, scoring three runs in the first after a walk, singles by Jarrett and Phillips, a double by Thomasson and sac fly by Carlson. Powell scored two in their half of the inning.
“Our biggest thing was that we knew we had to come out firing right away and keep energy throughout the whole game,” Phillips said.
In the second, the Cubs loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter. A single by Phillips made it 5-2. The Pioneers took a 6-5 lead with four in the bottom of the frame, though, with five hits.
Cody tied it in the third when Phillips hit a homer to left. In the fifth, the Cubs added two runs after a single by Reinker, sac bunt by Bailey, double by Jarrett and single by Trey Schroeder.
Then came the big Powell inning, which including a three-run homer.
“We had a couple walks and then they had a couple big hits that dropped and scored runs,” Phillips said.
The Cubs got three back in the sixth, scoring two on a double by Carlson, another on an error and a fourth on a ground out.
“Ultimately, we had a hard time getting out of one inning that really proved to be the difference in game 2,” White said.
After Powell added a run in the sixth, Cody would score one run on a ground out and another on a double by William Duke. With a man on third and the tying run at the plate, a fly out ended the game.
Phillips went 4-4, Jarrett 2-3 and Reinker 2-4.
Cody sent six pitchers to the mound. Reinker went 2 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits. Eli Johnston went 1 inning and allowed no hits. Jack Schroeder pitched 1 2/3 innings and took the loss, giving up six runs on two hits. It was his first action on the mound after an injury had sidelined him early on in the season.
“It has definitely been awhile,” he said. “Overall I thought it was an all right outing, but I still need to work on some stuff.”
Bailey gave up three runs on two hits after just a few batters. Kondelis went 1/3 of an inning and gave up one hit. Jarrett pitched 1 inning and allowed one run on two hits.
“Overall I think it was a great season,” Phillips said. “It was a lot of fun and we all made a lot of great memories. It’ll be fun to see the younger guys step up next year and fill the roles.”
