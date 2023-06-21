The recent Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball games didn’t go Wyoming’s way, but the three Cody players still enjoyed the moment.
Wilkins Radakovich and Kam Niemann were part of the boys squad, and Kennedi Niemann of the girls for the annual event, which was played in Gillette and Lockwood, Mont., on June 9-10.
“I would have rather won the games, but I had a great time,” Radakovich said. “It was fun playing, and basketball at that level is even more fun. It just elevates the game.”
Each squad included 10 players. Wyoming’s head coaches were Liz Lewis and Shawn Neary. They are the current head coaches at Gillette College.
Boys games
The boys squad arrived Tuesday, June 6, but were scrambling after two players had to pull out that week. Niemann was not a part of the original team, when he got a call.
“I was sleeping and then I wake up and I check my phone and I had four missed calls, and then I check my texts and Wilkins and Coach Neary said they wanted me to come up there.”
He said it was an easy decision and he joined the team by Wednesday afternoon. The group stayed busy practicing and doing activities together leading up to the games.
“When you get to that level, everybody knows how to play basketball, so I wouldn’t say it was hard,” Radakovich said of coming together as a team. “I just enjoyed getting to know those guys. I played against some of them, so to get to know and hang out with them was really cool. That was my favorite part.”
On Friday in Gillette, the game was fairly close in the first half, with Montana leading by just eight at halftime. Montana ran away with it in the second half though and won 92-44.
“We were just testing the waters to see what was going to happen, and in the first half it wasn’t so bad,” Radakovich said. “Then we got comfortable coming out of the second half, and they put up five threes. And it was like, what happened? I feel like when you’re playing at that level, you have to be locked in at all times.”
The second game in Lockwood was similar, with a closer first half followed by a Montana blowout in the second. Montana outscored Wyoming 56-35 in the second half to win 101-66. Wyoming now trails in the series 67-27.
“Our main focus was to take away the three,” Niemann said. “It works in the first half of both games. And then we got tired and they started to just hit some threes. We couldn’t catch up after that. It wasn’t what we planned, but I don’t know, those Montana guys are tough. They’ve got some really good players over there.”
Girls games
The girls also arrived on Tuesday and after settling in had their first practice. They continued to have multiple practices the next few days while also doing activities together, such as swimming at the rec center.
Niemann said it took a little bit of time for the team to gel.
“You have got to figure out how to work with each other and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “It took a couple practices to kind of know that, but we’d already played against each other so we kind of knew who was good at what. I wish we would have had a couple more weeks to practice together because I think that would help, but overall I thought we worked really well together.”
Wyoming actually raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first game on Friday in Gillette, but then Montana went on a 16-0 run and went on to win 73-44.
Niemann took on the role of point guard during the two games.
“I wasn’t really sure where I was going to be thrown in just because we were really guard-heavy,” she said. “But she put me at the point guard and so I obviously was very used to that position, so I was super comfortable.”
Saturday was closer but Wyoming still lost 82-62. Niemann said she had several assists in both games, as well as some layups and free throws. Wyoming now trails in the series 39-13.
“We played them once and we kind of got a feel for who all they had, so the second day was a lot closer,” she said. “The first night we were kind of just getting used to their style of play, which I think was a lot faster then we were expecting and we missed 14 free throws. But the second night we cleaned that up. So it was definitely good to see the improvement.”
Radakovich, and Kam and Kennedi Niemann will have another chance on the court during the Wyoming All-Star game next month.
“All the guys there that played in that game are playing in the north-south game,” Kam said. “So I’ll either be on their team or playing against them. And being around them and playing with them for a week you definitely get to know how they play, what they like to do, and their strengths and weaknesses. I should be able to use that to our advantage.”
