The slashing, harassing play of the Braves was too much for the Broncs basketball team as Cody fell on the road in a non-conference matchup, 51-30.
The game opened at a frenetic pace, with each team forcing turnovers and getting out on the break. Star Valley (5-7, 3-0 4A Southwest) came out in a zone that trapped any Broncs guard bringing the ball across the half court line, forcing a lot of turnovers in the early going. It didn’t take long for Cody (2-10, 1-2 4A Northwest) to make an adjustment and find sophomore Luke Talich with plenty of space down low. Talich scored eight of his 11 first-half points in the first quarter..
In the second quarter, the Braves slowed the tempo down and forced Cody to operate in the half court. It worked. Cody’s offense stalled, scoring just four points as Star Valley took a 27-17 lead into the locker room.
It was almost a mirror image of the first half for the Braves when they came out of the break, coming out in a high trapping zone and pressing the issue on the fast break. The Broncs offense never found its first-quarter groove again, netting just 13 points in the second half. After scoring 11 points in the first two quarters, Talich was held to just three in the final two quarters. He finished with a team-high 14 points as well as six rebounds.
The Broncs will get another opportunity to add to their win total tomorrow when they complete their 4A Southwest road trip in Jackson (1-9, 0-3 4A Southwest). Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.
