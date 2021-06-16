Coach Matt McFadden said one of the most meaningful moments from his Wyoming Shrine Bowl football week came when Derik Smith, a Shriners’ patient with one leg, got into an elevator with him and some players after a long practice in the blazing heat.
“It was humbling to see someone in their circumstances,” McFadden said.
At the Shrine Bowl, football is just one small part of what makes the week so special. For high school seniors, it’s an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate, as the game is a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Salt Lake City, and designed to help draw awareness to the orthopedic and burn care available, free of charge.
“A lot of hospitals could perform the surgeries they do but not a lot have kids wishing they could live there after,” Cody quarterback Caleb Pryor said. “That’s what’s unique for Shrine, they make each kid feel welcomed and valued.”
McFadden led the North team and was joined by Pryor, Nic Talich, Keaton Stone and Cody Phillips on the field. Meeteetse player Hadley Abarr and Jesse Trotter from Powell also were on the North roster while Jim Talich and Meeteetse’s Zeb Hagen were assistant coaches.
“It helped you appreciate the guys you usually hate,” Nic Talich said.
This year’s game marked its 48th edition and the first since 2019. Last year’s Shrine Bowl was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, players would get to visit children at the hospital, but were unable to do so this year due to virus concerns. Instead, former patients of the hospital visited them during their week in Casper.
The players got to hear their stories and interact with Shriners’ patients like Gage Kennington, who had extreme scoliosis and had to have massive steel rods put in his back.
“His story makes you cry,” Nic Talich said. “Kids like that make you want to do something for somebody.”
The players also bought gifts, to be sent to Shriners’ patients at the Salt Lake hospital and took part in a parade through downtown Casper.
Pryor said he was impressed with how well the North team came together in a span of just a week, letting go of bitter rivalries and grudges, to become a cohesive unit.
“It was super special,” he said. “It was incredible to look back and see how far we came. I’ll look back on it for the rest of my life.”
The South beat the North 34-32 in the game, their first win since 2012. There were three touchdowns scored over the last two minutes and a 26-yard touchdown catch from Thunder Basin’s Dyse Shepard with 49 seconds remaining gave the North a chance to tie. But they were snuffed on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt and the South recovered the onside kick attempt to seal the win.
“It sucks we didn’t win but we were there for a good cause,” said Nic Talich, who was named defensive MVP of the game for delivering countless tackles and making an interception. Pryor saw lots of action at quarterback as well, throwing three touchdown passes, including a 36-yard TD pass to Shepard that put the North up 7-0.
“It was the best game I’ve ever put together, just because of the volume of throws,” Pryor said.
The North carried a 14-7 lead into half but the South woke up in the third. They took a 28-26 lead on a wild shotgun snap that went past Pryor into the end zone, but Pryor wasn’t about to let the last football game of his career end like that.
“We were 100% there to win,” he said.
Although the South made it 34-26 shortly after, Pryor orchestrated a 99-yard drive capped off by Shepard’s TD catch on a fourth-and-5 play.
Stone had a few tackles for loss as well and Philips had a few carries.
It was only the seventh time in Shrine Bowl history that the game was decided by two points or fewer. The North still leads the all-time series 25-19-3.
One interesting element of the game is that it provides an opportunity for players from six-man schools like Abarr, to prove their worth against physically bigger players from larger schools.
“He was spectacular,” McFadden said. “He didn’t bat an eye even though he was giving up 50-60 pounds to some of those guys.”
It was the last organized football game for Abarr, Stone and Phillips as well, but Nic Talich will be continuing his career at the University of Wyoming, where he went directly to report for summer practice after the Shrine game. It was also McFadden’s last dance with the four Cody seniors who played a pivotal role in helping the Cody Broncs win a state championship last season.
“I really just wanted one more opportunity to coach them – I’d coach those guys forever if I could. They’re just great kids.”
