Cody has been tough on the defensive end all season. The last two games the offense has played a starring role, as the Fillies had two players in double figures en route to a 58-28 win against Evanston on Friday in Sweitzer Gym.
Torte Schutzman scored 17 points, Reece Niemann 11 and Molly Hays nine.
From the get-go Cody faced a team that tried to do on defense what the Fillies have done better than anyone in 4A this season. Neither team could score much early with a lot of full court pressing, but the Fillies broke it open midway through the first on a 3-pointer by Hays off a cross-court pass from Kennedi Niemann to make it 7-2. Along with Schutzman who scored Cody’s first four points, Hays powered the offense with seven points in the opening quarter, capping it off with a drive to make it 15-4 late. After a Evanston trey, Two free throws by Reece Niemann later and Cody led 17-8 after one.
Cody kept it up in the second quarter, outscoring Evanston 14-2 on a run that ended with another pair of Reece Niemann free throws to make it 31-10 with 2:43 left in the half. Schutzman opened the quarter with a 3-pointer and converted an old-fashioned trey for 11 first-half points. Guards Hays and Kennedi Niemann led a defense that caused numerous turnovers, but the Lady Red Devils did manage to score the final four points of the quarter on three consecutive trips to the line.
Cody turned a lead into a route in the third. Kennedi Niemann kept up her long fast-break passes, hitting Izzy Radakovich in stride for a pair of fast break layups early, one a three-point play, and then Schutzman for yet another trey. Schutzman followed that up with one more on a pass from Hays for 17 points in the game and a 44-17 lead. With a 3-pointer by Reece Niemann on a pass outside from Ally Boysen, Cody led 51-22 after three.
The Fillies had the luxury of providing more court time for the bench players in the fourth quarter, with Ava Meter finishing a drive with a layup and Jessa Lynn sinking a late trey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.