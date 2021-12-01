Bridger Brengle may not be headed to Las Vegas this weekend to compete in the National Finals Rodeo, but she’s going to compete in another event, the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Rodeo Championship, where she will compete in goat tying. The event is designed to be a youth version of the NFR but with only timed events.
Brengle, a senior homeschool student who lives in Cody, qualified for the national competition by placing second at a qualifier held at the Trappers Arena in Powell last March. She is the only locally based athlete who will be competing, as the other qualifier was from Bozeman. The only other Wyoming qualifying event was held in Torrington.
Brengle, 18, is one of 945 competitors from 27 different states and Canada that will compete at the Tuffest Rodeo from Thursday through Monday at the Expo at World Market Center. The event, organized by rodeo couple Sherylynn Johnson and Mike Johnson, offers a $1 million purse and according to a press release, each winner will receive $10,000-$30,000 in cash.
“We’re the highest stakes payout in four events for youth in rodeo history,” Mike Johnson said in a news release.
The total payout also includes two Dodge Ram dually trucks, two horse trailers, 12 Alamo saddles, world championship rings and many items up for grabs.
The Tuffest Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo that also starts on Thursday.
“They try to make it a lot like the NFR,” her mother Amanda Brengle said, adding they will go and watch the NFR action on an off day. “It’s going to be fun, just a fun experience.”
Brengle will compete in the 19-and-under division at the Tuffest Rodeo. An opening ceremony was held on Wednesday and the first two go-rounds of goat tying are on Thursday and Saturday with finals on Monday.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Brengle said. “Hopefully I’ll go in there confident and get a smooth run.”
Brengle said her signature goat tying trait is her fast hands. Although she said there is no way to prevent herself from getting at least a little nervous before an event like this, she credits the experience she has gained competing at other national-level rodeo events for helping calm her nerves.
“I’ve been practicing a ton and just trying to make this year consistent and hopefully make nationals for high school rodeo too,” she said.
Brengle is also gearing up for the high school rodeo season and is trying to make this rodeo season one to remember, as it will be her last before moving on to college rodeo next fall.
The fall portion of the high school season recently wrapped up and Brengle had some success, finishing second at an event in Bozeman and in the top six at all the other events. State finals are in Rock Springs in June and nationals are in Gillette in July. It is a new experience for her as she has only dabbled with the high school rodeo circuit in the past.
In her spare time Brengle also makes rings, bracelets, earrings and shirts.
To watch the Tuffest Rodeo live go to johnsonsportline.com/vegas-tuffest-live/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.