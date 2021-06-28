At the minor league level, it’s all about the pitching.
This is the age group in Little League where players begin to pitch to each other and during a recent game, when the Braves faced off against the Braves (yes, two different Braves teams), it was a favorite position for most.
“I like to give the batter something to hit,” Dax Mangus, 8, said. “I practice a lot at home and have fun with it.”
Added John Duncan, 8, “I like striking people out, but when you throw too hard and too long your arm gets sore.”
As with tee ball and coach pitch, the minor division is where a higher level of game understanding and ability is taught. It’s the first level where the scoring is recorded, however winning and losing remain secondary to the essential goal of teaching each player to embrace success or failure with grace and to learn from both.
“We’re developing their skill set and preparing them to move to the next league,” coach Jeff Duncan said. “We want them to be good sports, and be good to their team, coaches and umpires.”
Taking a year off last year due to the pandemic, coaches said the group is behind on skill development as none of the players have any experience at this level.
“There’s been a learning curve,” coach Ryan Mangus said. “Taking a year off set the kids back so we’ve been playing catch-up a little bit.”
However, both coaches said definite improvement has been made.
“Losing a year of development hurt their skills, but we’ve made adjustments and they’ve come a long way,” Duncan said.
During the game, strikes weren’t easy to come by, as the ball was just as likely to soar high overhead as across the plate. There were some good pitches, however, and batters made contact, with each team getting a triple in the first inning.
“That was almost a homer,” one player exclaimed after the hit.
Most of the players said they’ve hit the ball to the outfield, with a few going even farther than that.
“I’m trying to get a home run over the fence when I bat,” Hudson Hawk, 10, said. “The first time I hit one I was definitely surprised.”
Landon Asay, 9, said learning to hit against the pitchers has been an adjustment.
“It’s a step up, but I’ve hit it to the outfield, which is exciting,” he said.
After the first inning, Duncan asked his players if they were awake out there on the field to which one replied, “I had a whole Mountain Dew before this so I’m awake.”
Another change at this level is that players are allowed to steal, something that occurred frequently when the ball got past the catcher. But even with some of the miscues, there were still some quality plays, with each team fielding the ball for outs on base.
“You get the ball and have to make a good throw,” Hawk said. “We use a lot of teamwork to make good throws and go to our positions.”
But win or lose, the players are just out there enjoying themselves.
“I just like the competition and playing the game,” Mangus said.
