The Bronc and Filly tennis teams didn’t know much about Sheridan before they visited Cody on Saturday morning.
As it turned out, the Broncs didn’t have to worry too much about regarding the lack of knowledge, as they cruised to take four of five matches from the visitors at Cody Middle School.
The Fillies found out the hard way, however, that the Sheridan girls are the second-best team in the state behind only No. 1 Kelly Walsh.
Tade Geving gave up one set in his No. 1 singles match victory, and Nick Stewart held off a second-set charge in his No. 2 singles match to get another big win in his freshman campaign. He ended up with a 6-0, 6-4 win.
“I just lost focus a little in the second set,” Stewart said. “He is a good player, and I don’t think he really had his best day.”
In boys No. 1 doubles, Micah Idema and William Law put on a thrilling display, but ended up falling 6-4, 6-4 for the Broncs only loss of the day.
Karsen Brennan stepped up in the absence of Carter Thompson and teamed up with Stewart Aguilar as they battled in No. 2 doubles to get the 6-2, 7-5 win.
Caleb Wallace and Joseph Killpack cruised to 6-2, 6-2 matches as the boys finished 4-1.
“The boys are solid,” coach Jason Quigley said. “The doubles teams play hard, Tade is very skilled, has a lot of talent and is an intense player. Nick is just a real tennis player. There are a lot of people who play tennis in Wyoming, but Nick is a tennis player.”
And for a freshman the spotlight hasn’t been too overwhelming.
“I was not expecting this year to go like this,” Stewart said. “I was just hoping to make varsity and keep matches close.”
If that was his goal, he can consider that mission accomplished as he continues to rack up wins.
For the Fillies, who finished 0-5 on the day, they may have played some of their best tennis of the season.
“I was really happy with the way I played. I am not disappointed at all,” No. 1 singles player Hudson Selk said. “She was really good, but if I can play like that the rest of the way I can win a lot of matches.”
The same sentiment trickled down to the No. 1 doubles team of Noelle Graham and Madison Christler as well.
“We lost, but we put up a good fight,” Graham said. “They were a good team, were maybe a little more consistent and had good ball placement, but I thought we played really well and it was super fun.”
Karina Schoessler battled her way to a tough 5-7, 3-6 loss in a No. 2 singles that featured some of the longest, closest rallies of the day.
“I am proud of Karina,” Quigley said. “She is a great grinder and hung in there shot after shot. She is doing a great job. All of our girls are running hard every match.”
The Broncs and Fillies look to build on Saturday’s successes as they take on Powell on the road Tuesday.
They will then host Powell on Sept. 8 for their final home stand of the year.
